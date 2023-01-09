Vote for the high school boys basketball player of the week, Week 7

Once again this season, The Daily Memphian is recognizing a high school boys basketball player of the week. But we need your help.

Each Monday, we’ll post several candidates from the previous week’s games and we’re asking our readers to vote for the winner. Voting will end at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the candidates for Week 7.

Alijah Curry, East: No one in town has been playing better than Curry over the last week or so. East’s 6-8 junior led the way in a 66-51 win over Whitehaven on Jan. 3, finishing with 23 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Two days later, he went for 22 points and 13 boards as the Mustangs downed Central, 71-61. Curry then led his team with 24 and 10 in a 78-61 loss at Briarcrest on Jan. 6.

Jerrod Mackey, Hillcrest: The Vikings were without four starters against Oakhaven on Jan. 6 but thankfully, they still had Mackey. The 6-3 junior put up career-highs of 40 points and 17 rebounds as Hillcrest opened district play with a 64-49 win.

Mavrick Miller, Houston: The younger son of former NBA standout Mike Miller put on a shooting performance his dad would have recognized on Jan. 6. After missing his first three shots, the senior guard made 15 of his next 25 (4 of 5 on 3s) and finished with a career-high 41 as Houston erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and defeated MHEA, 76-74.

Jamarcus Powell, Lausanne: Lausanne made a statement against defending Division 2-A state champ and region rival FACS on Jan. 6 and Powell’s play spoke the loudest. The 6-5 senior scored 26 points as the Lynx improved to 13-2 with a 68-62 victory.

Jakeel Truss, Bluff City: East Tennessee has already offered Truss, a 6-0 sophomore. And more schools will likely follow if he continues to play like he did last week. Truss scored 24 in an 85-33 victory over City University and finished with 25 in a 115-31 win over Memphis School of Excellence-Cordova.

Previous winners

Week 1: K.J. Tenner, Cordova

Week 2: Jack Pender, CBHS

Week 3: Michael Pepper, CBHS

Week 4: Andrew Thomas, MHEA

Week 5: Murray Norman, Munford

Week 6: Cooper Haynes, Briarcrest