Read full article on original website
4Biddenknowledge
4d ago
Low wages and overworked employees must come to an end
Reply(1)
8
Related
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Virginia has a plan to help healthcare workers feel more supported and valued
Virginia is the first state in the country to implement a statewide initiative to support the emotional and mental wellbeing of healthcare workers.
Augusta Free Press
COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes
Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In Virginia, cases increased and deaths remained about the same. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard,...
Augusta Free Press
Alzheimer’s advocates want police recruits to receive dementia training
The Alzheimer’s Association will ask lawmakers to require that law enforcement recruits receive dementia specific training as they begin their careers. More than 30 Alzheimer’s advocates will travel to Richmond to meet with state legislators next week on behalf of the 150,000 Virginians impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and their 351,000 caregivers.
NBC12
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
NBC Washington
Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog
Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
Augusta Free Press
Second casino in Virginia scheduled for Jan. 23 grand opening
A second casino is set to open in Virginia in 10 days after pushing their grand opening back one week. The Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the second casino to open in Virginia since being approved by voters in November 2020. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened their doors...
Augusta Free Press
Rural hospitals in Virginia in dire need of financial, workforce support
Virginia hospitals serving rural communities continue to face significant financial and workforce challenges. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has released its 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report showing geographically isolated communities like Danville and Martinsville as well as Rockbridge County have a population that tends to be older, sicker, poorer, and of lower socioeconomic means who heavily rely on Medicaid or Medicare, government programs that reimburse below the cost of providing care.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin nixed Virginia bid for Ford battery plant because of Chinese concerns; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Gov. Glenn Youngkin halted Virginia’s efforts to recruit Ford battery plant out of fears it would be operated by Chinese company. — Virginia Mercury. Does an election denier now oversee Roanoke’s elections? —...
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
Inside Nova
New physician leader named for Kaiser's Northern Virginia region
Dr. Thuy-Anh Melvin, a head and neck surgeon and physician leader at the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, has been appointed physician in chief of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern Virginia service area. Melvin began her new role Jan. 1. In the position, Melvin oversees about 550 physicians and the medical care...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WUSA
Transit workers strike in Virginia after being stripped of health benefits
Drivers, mechanics, and the rest of the key pieces of the public transportation system walked out. They said they won't work until the contractor meets their demands.
cardinalnews.org
How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales
This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
royalexaminer.com
Electric utility rate reform back on General Assembly agenda
The Affordable Energy Act would leave that system in place but would make rate reductions no longer reliant on regulators’ determination of whether customers are owed refunds — a conclusion that has been difficult for the SCC to reach during formal reviews because of other parts of the state law allowing the utilities to subtract or reinvest various earnings from their overall total.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Comments / 10