Sterling, NY

Paul Hutko, of Minetto, New York, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on August 25, 1931, in Atlas, PA to Samuel and Mary Hutko. Following graduation from high school, Paul proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1949-1953. Using the benefits from the G.I. Bill, he pursued his educational goals at Penn State University, majoring in psychology. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he continued his studies at the University of Connecticut where he received his Master’s degree. In 1959, he accepted a teaching position as an assistant professor in the psychology department at SUNY Oswego. He taught mainly child development classes to future teachers, which suited his life-long interest and concern for children. He continued to take graduate courses part-time as well, earning his Ph.D. from Syracuse University. He also attained certification as a child psychologist. He retired from SUNY Oswego after 33 years doing what he loved-teaching.
MINETTO, NY
Ken Pierce Planning Oswego Small Block Super Return in 2023 Featured

Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank SBS division is poised for continued growth in 2023 and new to the already healthy commitment contingent is returning veteran Ken Pierce, who will be back in competition for the first time since 2009. Pierce competed regularly at Oswego for four seasons, beginning with his...
OSWEGO, NY
Mayor Barlow to Deliver 2023 State of The City Address Jan. 18th Featured

Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego on Wednesday, January 18th at 8:00pm. The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.
OSWEGO, NY
Operation Oswego County Launches Search for Economic Development Coordinator Featured

Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) is a not for profit economic development organization serving Oswego County since 1953. Operation Oswego County's mission is to establish and implement sound economic development strategies in order to enhance the economic vitality of Oswego County's businesses, industries and citizens leading to an overall better quality of life. OOC also provides staffing and technical support to the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (IDA) through a contractual agreement.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Adopt A Pet Today: Wednesday, A Misunderstood Girl Featured

This pretty little thing is Wednesday. The misunderstood girl. She is currently in a foster with kids, cats, dogs, and lots of chaos....and loves every second of it. She would do great in any home with or without a playmate or 6. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

