Paul Hutko, of Minetto, New York, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on August 25, 1931, in Atlas, PA to Samuel and Mary Hutko. Following graduation from high school, Paul proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1949-1953. Using the benefits from the G.I. Bill, he pursued his educational goals at Penn State University, majoring in psychology. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he continued his studies at the University of Connecticut where he received his Master’s degree. In 1959, he accepted a teaching position as an assistant professor in the psychology department at SUNY Oswego. He taught mainly child development classes to future teachers, which suited his life-long interest and concern for children. He continued to take graduate courses part-time as well, earning his Ph.D. from Syracuse University. He also attained certification as a child psychologist. He retired from SUNY Oswego after 33 years doing what he loved-teaching.

MINETTO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO