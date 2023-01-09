Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
iheartoswego.com
Paul Hutko – January 8, 2023 Featured
Paul Hutko, of Minetto, New York, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on August 25, 1931, in Atlas, PA to Samuel and Mary Hutko. Following graduation from high school, Paul proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1949-1953. Using the benefits from the G.I. Bill, he pursued his educational goals at Penn State University, majoring in psychology. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he continued his studies at the University of Connecticut where he received his Master’s degree. In 1959, he accepted a teaching position as an assistant professor in the psychology department at SUNY Oswego. He taught mainly child development classes to future teachers, which suited his life-long interest and concern for children. He continued to take graduate courses part-time as well, earning his Ph.D. from Syracuse University. He also attained certification as a child psychologist. He retired from SUNY Oswego after 33 years doing what he loved-teaching.
iheartoswego.com
Ken Pierce Planning Oswego Small Block Super Return in 2023 Featured
Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank SBS division is poised for continued growth in 2023 and new to the already healthy commitment contingent is returning veteran Ken Pierce, who will be back in competition for the first time since 2009. Pierce competed regularly at Oswego for four seasons, beginning with his...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Winter Bowling Day on Feb. 22nd Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego County Youth Bureau will host a free bowling day on February 22nd at 1:00pm at Lighthouse Lanes. Attendees receive two free games of bowling, shoes, a slice of pizza and a drink. This is a free event and open to the first 100 kids.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow to Deliver 2023 State of The City Address Jan. 18th Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego on Wednesday, January 18th at 8:00pm. The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.
iheartoswego.com
Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors Applications Now Available Featured
Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors applications are now available by download or at any Compass FCU location. Eligible members can be placed on this year’s ballot by simply filling out the Candidate Application on the credit union’s website at www.compassfcu.com/board-of-directors-info. There are currently three vacancies to...
iheartoswego.com
Operation Oswego County Launches Search for Economic Development Coordinator Featured
Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) is a not for profit economic development organization serving Oswego County since 1953. Operation Oswego County's mission is to establish and implement sound economic development strategies in order to enhance the economic vitality of Oswego County's businesses, industries and citizens leading to an overall better quality of life. OOC also provides staffing and technical support to the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (IDA) through a contractual agreement.
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Wednesday, A Misunderstood Girl Featured
This pretty little thing is Wednesday. The misunderstood girl. She is currently in a foster with kids, cats, dogs, and lots of chaos....and loves every second of it. She would do great in any home with or without a playmate or 6. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Comments / 0