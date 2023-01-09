Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
NXT New Year's Evil On 1/10 Viewership Up From Previous Week And Previous New Year's Evil Special
Viewership for the January 10 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 10, 2023 drew 700,000 viewers. This number is up from the 653,000 viewers the show drew last week. Tuesday's NXT was a special episode entitled NXT New Year's Evil. NXT...
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'
Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
AEW Dynamite (1/11/23) Results: Best Of 7 Ends With Ladder Match, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, More
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. Match Seven in Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championship (Escalera de la Muerte): Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) Jon Moxley vs....
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
Watch: The Final Stop Before Hard To Kill | Before The Impact January 12, 2023
Watch Before The Impact on January 12, 2023. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
AEW Dynamite On 1/11 Draws Over 950,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 967,000 viewers. This number is up for the 864,000 viewers the show posted on January 4 and the first time the show has drawn over 900,000 viewers since December 21.
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
Date, Location Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023
Supercard Of Honor is coming to Los Angeles. Ring Of Honor is returning to Los Angeles on Friday, March 31, 2023 as the company is set to host the Supercard Of Honor event. This is the first time that Supercard Of Honor has been held in California since 2015, when the promotion ran the ninth edition of the event in Redwood City, California. Furthermore, the promotion hasn't ran an event in Southern California since 2011.
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne
Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Official For 1/27 WWE SmackDown
Rey Mysterio set for action. WWE announced that Rey Mysterio will face Karrion Kross on the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kross has been in Rey's business since December, believing it might be time for the legend's career to come to an end. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Mysterio declared for the WWE Royal Rumble and was then confronted by Kross.
Sting's AEW Contract Expires In 2023
Sting knows the end of his career is coming to an end. Sting was profiled by DMagazine and it is revealed that his AEW contract expires in 2023, though the exact date isn’t given. “His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it...
Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Contract Signing, More Set For 1/20 WWE SmackDown
See what's on tap for the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sign the contrac to make their bout at the WWE Royal Rumble official on the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Owens will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at...
Sami Callihan Shaves His Head For The Design, Star-Studded Six-Man Main Event | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following IMPACT on AXS TV on January 12. - Sami Callihan took the first step in joining The Design as he shaved his head tonight. - Tonight's Main Event featured a star-studded six-man tag team bout where Eddie Edwards, Moose & Steve Maclin defeated Jonathan Gresham & Joe Hendry & Rich Swann.
Rocky Romero Talks Working With Best Friends, Says Orange Cassidy Is A Incredible Performer
Rocky Romero talks about getting to work with Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor. Although All Elite Wrestling has many factions, there aren't many groups that have quite the bond that the Best Friends do. Throughout the promotion's near four year history, Taylor, Beretta, and Cassidy have all formed a tight bond that will often assist them when they're trying to win big matches.
IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Betting Odds
Betting odds for IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. IMPACT Wrestling will hold its Hard to Kill event on Friday, January 13. The event will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending the IMPACT World Title against Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem. Fans can check out the betting odds (courtesy of...
