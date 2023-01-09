ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Hutch Post

Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School

HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
WILSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County orgs helped by Envista in 2022

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Three Reno County community organizations recently benefited from Envista Credit Union’s EnvistaCares Challenge. Each month the EnvistaCares Challenge provides one local organization a one-month media package valued at $12,000 to share their story and ask local communities for support. The Reno County community gave...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Volunteers help train Hutchinson police officers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), with the aid of volunteers, conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Testing Wet Lab at their agency this week. The training was put on by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. “Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) are used...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Hooper releases statement on Wed. chase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police chased a suspect confirmed to have major felony warrants Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but that suspect got away. According to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper, "A short vehicle pursuit occurred as the suspect immediately fled. His vehicle was disabled when he bottomed out going over some railroad tracks in the Southeast section of Hutchinson."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah has decided to turn to the NFL. He made his announcement via Twitter yesterday afternoon. Uzomah almost played in 31 games over his career with the Wildcats. Last year, the Kansas City native had 46 tackles, 11 of those for loss and eight and a half sacks. He was awarded Second Team all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and third Team all-American by the AP.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents

TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Allen case continued again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The status conference in the rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer has been pushed back again. According to official paperwork filed Tuesday afternoon signed by Judge Daniel Gilligan, the status conference will now occur on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The formal charges filed...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Boil water advisory lifted for Pretty Prairie

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. The advisory was issued on Jan.9, because of a water main break causing low water pressure in the...
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
