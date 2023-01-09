Read full article on original website
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School
HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
Reno County holding reception for service
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County 2022 Service Awards will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., first floor of the Reno County Courthouse. Below is a list of honorees.
Reno County orgs helped by Envista in 2022
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Three Reno County community organizations recently benefited from Envista Credit Union’s EnvistaCares Challenge. Each month the EnvistaCares Challenge provides one local organization a one-month media package valued at $12,000 to share their story and ask local communities for support. The Reno County community gave...
🏀 Dodge City TOC bracket released; Hutch draws Newton in 1st round
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions will be held at the United Wireless Arena January 19th, 20th and 21st. The official bracket was released on Wednesday with the Class 5A #3 ranked Hutchinson Salthawk boys earning the one seed. The Salthawks will face Newton at 2pm on Thursday, January 19th.
Kettles went well, but Salvation Army still needs campaign donations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Maj. Paul James with the Salvation Army in Hutchinson said the annual kettle drive was successful in 2022. "Kettles, we did just over $75,000," James said. "Our goal was $70,000 for that portion of our overall goal. I'm really excited about that. It was very encouraging."
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons' Franklin earns 2nd KJCCC Player of the Week Award
For the second time in the 2022-23 season, Hutchinson Community College redshirt freshman guard Aaron Franklin was named the Jayhawk Conference Division I Player of the Week on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 guard from Kansas City, Missouri, Aaron Franklin posted his fifth double-double of the season and tied for the seventh-most...
Volunteers help train Hutchinson police officers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), with the aid of volunteers, conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Testing Wet Lab at their agency this week. The training was put on by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. “Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) are used...
Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
🏀 Nickerson's Ava Jones returns to the court to score her first basket in 2023
NICKERSON, Kan.—As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Since the season started, teams from schools at the high school and...
Main entrance at courthouse closed as part of construction
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Access to the main entrance of the Reno County Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 11 and 13 because of construction. Please use the Law Enforcement Center's entrance to gain access to the courthouse on those two days this week.
Hooper releases statement on Wed. chase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police chased a suspect confirmed to have major felony warrants Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but that suspect got away. According to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper, "A short vehicle pursuit occurred as the suspect immediately fled. His vehicle was disabled when he bottomed out going over some railroad tracks in the Southeast section of Hutchinson."
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah has decided to turn to the NFL. He made his announcement via Twitter yesterday afternoon. Uzomah almost played in 31 games over his career with the Wildcats. Last year, the Kansas City native had 46 tackles, 11 of those for loss and eight and a half sacks. He was awarded Second Team all-American by the Football Writers Association of America and third Team all-American by the AP.
City administrator is acting city clerk in South Hutchinson
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner was appointed by the City Council at its Monday meeting to act as City Clerk while they look for a permanent hire for the position. "Denise McCue announced she was going to retire in October," Turner said. "We hired...
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
Allen case continued again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The status conference in the rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer has been pushed back again. According to official paperwork filed Tuesday afternoon signed by Judge Daniel Gilligan, the status conference will now occur on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The formal charges filed...
Boil water advisory lifted for Pretty Prairie
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. The advisory was issued on Jan.9, because of a water main break causing low water pressure in the...
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
