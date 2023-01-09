Read full article on original website
New details in Warrensburg murder
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — New information emerged during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived...
Teen wanted for failing to show at sentencing for threats to UHS
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign police are searching for the Chicago teen who made threats to Urbana High School, UHS, after the teen failed to show up for a sentencing hearing on Friday. This is the second time the 16-year-old her and her mother did not show up for...
Man arrested in connection with Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into a January 2023 homicide in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. On Jan. 5, The Champaign Police Department's responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hill Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a Shooting with Injuries.
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
U of I Police give all clear on bomb threat
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police gave the all-clear Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. This lasted until about 8:45 a.m. University and Champaign Police investigated the area and blocked off South...
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
Champaign police report traffic stops up 430% in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Champaign Police Department, CPD, reported traffic stops were up 430.1 % in 2022. Officers pulled over 2,693 cars in 2022, which is a large increase from 508 cars in 2021. Sergeant Brian Maloney said the difference is due to COVID-19 restrictions being reduced last...
Springfield Fire Department swears in new recruits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Fire Department is one step closer to being fully staffed. On Thursday, the fire department swore in 18 new firefighters during a special ceremony. The Department has been facing a shortage. Officials say this new class faced a bit more rigorous standard and will...
Springfield Fire Department responds to hazmat fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Center around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department says discovered there was a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler system. Firefighters requested a hazmat response due to the large amounts...
Local Ward meeting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
Champaign ranked top 50 for bed bugs in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Orkin Pest control has released the worst bedbugs cities in the U.S. For a third year in a row, officials say Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are ranked in the top three. Orkin says the list is based on treatment data from the metro areas...
FBI Springfield raising awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — FBI Springfield is raising awareness of human trafficking during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, many adults and children are trafficked worldwide, with more...
Unit 4 parents, teacher upset about possible removal of balanced calendar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Unit 4 School Board is set to make their final decision on the replacement of School of Choice in just over a week. Though, many parents still have worries and concerns. The final option to replace School of Choice is what's known as scenario...
The history and possible future of School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The School of Choice program has been a part of Unit 4 for a decade, and the replacement of it is something parents and Unit 4 have disagreed about since the beginning. Now as the final steps of this process come to an end, we look at how School of Choice began in Unit 4, and how families feel about the new possible future.
St.Teresa's Mark Ramsey announces retirement
Mark Ramsey, the two-time state championship coach at St.Teresa and Central A&M, announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring, as one of the winningest coaches in the Central Illinois area for high school football. Mark Ramsey and St. Teresa capped off his final season this November with a state...
