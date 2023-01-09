ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

foxillinois.com

New details in Warrensburg murder

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — New information emerged during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived...
WARRENSBURG, IL
foxillinois.com

Teen wanted for failing to show at sentencing for threats to UHS

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign police are searching for the Chicago teen who made threats to Urbana High School, UHS, after the teen failed to show up for a sentencing hearing on Friday. This is the second time the 16-year-old her and her mother did not show up for...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested in connection with Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into a January 2023 homicide in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. On Jan. 5, The Champaign Police Department's responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hill Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a Shooting with Injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I Police give all clear on bomb threat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police gave the all-clear Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. This lasted until about 8:45 a.m. University and Champaign Police investigated the area and blocked off South...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign police report traffic stops up 430% in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Champaign Police Department, CPD, reported traffic stops were up 430.1 % in 2022. Officers pulled over 2,693 cars in 2022, which is a large increase from 508 cars in 2021. Sergeant Brian Maloney said the difference is due to COVID-19 restrictions being reduced last...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department swears in new recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Fire Department is one step closer to being fully staffed. On Thursday, the fire department swore in 18 new firefighters during a special ceremony. The Department has been facing a shortage. Officials say this new class faced a bit more rigorous standard and will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department responds to hazmat fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Center around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department says discovered there was a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler system. Firefighters requested a hazmat response due to the large amounts...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Local Ward meeting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign ranked top 50 for bed bugs in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Orkin Pest control has released the worst bedbugs cities in the U.S. For a third year in a row, officials say Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are ranked in the top three. Orkin says the list is based on treatment data from the metro areas...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

The history and possible future of School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The School of Choice program has been a part of Unit 4 for a decade, and the replacement of it is something parents and Unit 4 have disagreed about since the beginning. Now as the final steps of this process come to an end, we look at how School of Choice began in Unit 4, and how families feel about the new possible future.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

St.Teresa's Mark Ramsey announces retirement

Mark Ramsey, the two-time state championship coach at St.Teresa and Central A&M, announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring, as one of the winningest coaches in the Central Illinois area for high school football. Mark Ramsey and St. Teresa capped off his final season this November with a state...
DECATUR, IL

