Go Vote! CityBeat's 27th Annual Best of Cincinnati® Readers Poll Is Live.

Cincinnati, OH

CityBeat's 27th Annual Best of Cincinnati® Readers Poll Is Live.

By CityBeat Staff
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
CityBeat's 27th annual Best of Cincinnati Readers Poll is now live.

Get ready to cast your ballot to determine the best of the best Cincinnati has to offer. CityBeat's 27th annual Best of Cincinnati® Readers Poll is officially live .

Your votes will determine the area's best Eats, Shops & Services, Music & Nightlife, Arts & Culture, Sports & Recreation and City Life. Here are the basic rules: You don't have to vote in every individual category, but you must vote in at least 20 for your ballot to count. Voting will run through midnight Feb. 12, and you can vote once per day.

To vote, head to vote.citybeat.com and start your ballot by selecting “Start voting now” from the main landing page or from any section or category. You’ll then be prompted to register with a valid email address to start the process.

The ballot is pre-populated with top vote-getters from last year, but we accept write-in votes in every category. New categories or categories that change each year (Best Museum Exhibit, for example) will not be pre-populated. Write-ins won't be immediately added to the options, but we will add any that garner a significant number of votes. But, all write-in votes are recorded and will count toward determining the category winners.

You can vote in each category, but it is
not required. You can click on the "skip" button to skip a category, or the up/down arrows in the bottom right corner to move to a different category. If you want to exit back to the main Eats, Shops & Services, Music & Nightlife, Arts & Culture, Sports & Recreation or City Life section, click the name in the top left corner.

Are you listed in a category? Download a "VOTE" sticker to share on social media .

Comments / 0

 

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
