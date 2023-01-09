ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Carefree Desert Gardens’ 20th annual garden seminar series reblooms Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14, Carefree Desert Gardens welcomes back popular gardening educator Carol Stuttard to discuss the vital role insects play in local ecology, kicking off the gardens’ 2023 winter seminar series. In the United States alone, there are approximately 91,000 described living species of insects. For gardeners, there are...
CAREFREE, AZ
History comes to life at Cave Creek Museum with special events this month

In addition to its regular exhibits and programs, Cave Creek Museum is hosting fun, interactive and educational events throughout the month in keeping with its mission to keep the history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area alive. Arizona Gold Mining Experience. It’s that time again – Cave...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory across Phoenix area Jan. 13-16

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Jan. 13-16, in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:. Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue...
PHOENIX, AZ
Grieving children, families find healing at New Song Center

When Melissa Alvarado’s oldest daughter, Gloria, died in May, she quickly realized her family needed professional support and to be around others who could fully grasp their pain. At New Song Center for Grieving Children, they discovered support groups and meaningful activities to help them find healing. Melissa, her...
PHOENIX, AZ

