ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman

By Matt Paddock, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uqhe1_0k8VpRUZ00

COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since New Year’s Day appeared in court Monday morning.

Brian Walshe, 46, was arraigned on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe .

Prosecutors said detectives found blood, as well as a knife with some blood on it, in the couple’s basement.

(Story continues below video.)

Brian Walshe said that, on Jan. 2, he only left his home to take his son to get ice cream, according to prosecutors, however, surveillance video showed him at a home improvement store where he allegedly bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning supplies.

He was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail and is due back in court at a later date.

RELATED: Police arrest husband of missing Massachusetts woman

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point during the time frame everywhere he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements that allowed him time to clean up evidence or dispose evidence,” Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said.

Now the investigation has shifted to a trash transfer station in Peabody. Investigators were seen outside Brian Walshe’s mother’s home on Monday in Swampscott, eventually towing the dumpster from there to the Peabody Transfer Station.

Investigators and a police K-9 were seen canvassing the area and combing through the trash.

Ana Walshe was last seen by a relative early on Jan. 1, when it was presumed she was headed to the airport to go to Washington, D.C., but investigators couldn’t confirm she actually boarded a flight.

Her cellphone has not been used and there has been no activity on her credit or debit cards, police said. Her phone last pinged at the couple’s home on Jan. 2, according to prosecutors.

Ana Walshe’s former home in Cohasset went up in flames last Friday, however, the cause has since been deemed accidental and unrelated to her disappearance.

Brian Walshe was on home confinement awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to several charges related to a 2018 fraud case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 10

EaB99
4d ago

the home went up in flames after he bought hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies..? guessing he was worried it wasnt clean enough...

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

I-Team: Hatchet, hacksaw, blood found in Ana Walshe investigation

COHASSET - Investigators searching for evidence in the disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Tuesday.In a statement Tuesday, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey would not confirm what investigators found."Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at...
COHASSET, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy