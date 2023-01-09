Read full article on original website
KPBS
Vargas elected SANDAG chair, board members walk out to protest 'weighted vote'
County Supervisor Nora Vargas was elected chair of the SANDAG board Friday and almost immediately faced a revolt, as nine board members walked out of the meeting to protest the agency's voting procedures. Some time after Vargas was selected, nine board members, mostly Republicans from North County, got up and...
KPBS
San Diego County public defender acknowledged false statements in wrongful termination case
San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath in December that he signed off on an investigative report regarding discrimination and harassment allegations in his office despite knowing it contained false statements, according to court transcripts. Mize made the admission during his testimony last month in the Superior...
KPBS
Homelessness likely to be at forefront of Todd Gloria's State of City Address
Mayor Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City Address Wednesday evening at the San Diego Civic Theatre, where he will likely focus heavily on the city's twin homelessness and housing crises. In his 2022 address, Gloria pinpointed chronic homelessness, housing shortages, rising crime and increasing infrastructure needs...
KPBS
A university in the South Bay?
Efforts are underway to bring a university presence to South County. In other news, history was made at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when Supervisor Nora Vargas became chair of the governing body. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
KPBS
Several state-run COVID testing sites in San Diego County to close soon
County health officials are preparing Friday for the closure of several state COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in San Diego County, scheduled by the end of February. The state-supported testing/treatment site in Escondido is scheduled to close this week and the one in El Cajon is scheduled to close the following week, both because demand has become so low at the sites, according to a county statement.
KPBS
Local nonprofit proposes using new tents to help ease homelessness crisis
On Wednesday, the Lucky Duck Foundation announced a proposal to put up two industrial-sized tents in a parking lot across from Balboa Park to help address San Diego's homelessness crisis. The aim would be to provide shelter for two specific groups: the elderly and young adults between 18 and 25,...
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
KPBS
Street vending laws now include San Diego’s beach and coastal areas
When San Diego’s street vending ordinance took effect in June, many vendors found a new place to set up shop. “Well we got a lot more vendors here. Because all the people who were inland came here. And all the other beaches had the same thing happen,” said Denny Knox, executive director of the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association.
KPBS
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair
Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
KPBS
Record high homelessness
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In other news, the San Diego Humane Society is over capacity and is waiving adoption fees for dogs seven months and older. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
KPBS
Passengers have bus service during San Clemente rail closure, but times are limited
Buses have been taking passengers back and forth between Oceanside and Irvine since track repairs in San Clemente began in September. The service, provided by Amtrak, is called a “bus bridge.”. Tanzil Khan has taken the bus bridge a few times."The most important thing I really like is that...
KPBS
New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'
Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California. “About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”
KPBS
Why did the flu hit San Diego County so hard at the end of 2022?
So far, this flu season has been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you knew had the flu. Local data on influenza cases in many ways backs up that feeling. San Diego County recorded more cases of the flu in 2022 than in any other year over the past decade, according to data from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. What’s more:
KPBS
Surge in flu cases
Flu cases in San Diego County hit a decade high, but experts are still debating why. In other news, why the cost of eggs is increasing. Plus, non-alcoholic options for those participating in Dry January.
KPBS
A life on paper: Longtime printmaking expert, educator set to retire
Longtime printmaking and book arts champion Sibyl Rubottom will retire this month from her role managing the Athenaeum Art Center's Print Studio. The studio is located inside the Athenaeum's satellite space in the Bread and Salt complex in Logan Heights. Originally from New York, Rubottom studied at the Rhode Island...
KPBS
Sister of missing Chula Vista woman testifies at murder preliminary hearing
A Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home told relatives before vanishing that if anything happened to her, her husband would be the person responsible, her sister testified today. Maricris Drouaillet testified that about one week before her sister May "Maya" Millete...
KPBS
Rising egg prices are having an impact in places you might not expect
The rising cost of eggs is affecting more than just grocery stores. Childcare businesses and organizations who help people get nutritious food are also feeling the impact of this egg-flation. Sarah Song is a family childcare provider in National City, and her husband cooks nutritious, homemade meals for about 10...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Wearable sauce packets, Poe, trash and blues
Ethan Chan: 'Selections From the Closets of the People That I Love'. Sculptor, installation and performance artist Ethan Chan will open a new exhibition at Oceanside Museum of Art this weekend. This show is a series of garments made from cafeteria and fast-food restaurant sauce packets. Chan has turned hundreds...
KPBS
Younger brother of missing Chula Vista woman testifies
A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court today. In the summer of 2020, May "Maya" Millete told her younger brother,...
