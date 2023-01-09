ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

A university in the South Bay?

Efforts are underway to bring a university presence to South County. In other news, history was made at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when Supervisor Nora Vargas became chair of the governing body. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
Several state-run COVID testing sites in San Diego County to close soon

County health officials are preparing Friday for the closure of several state COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in San Diego County, scheduled by the end of February. The state-supported testing/treatment site in Escondido is scheduled to close this week and the one in El Cajon is scheduled to close the following week, both because demand has become so low at the sites, according to a county statement.
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay

Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
Street vending laws now include San Diego’s beach and coastal areas

When San Diego’s street vending ordinance took effect in June, many vendors found a new place to set up shop. “Well we got a lot more vendors here. Because all the people who were inland came here. And all the other beaches had the same thing happen,” said Denny Knox, executive director of the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association.
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair

Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
Record high homelessness

The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In other news, the San Diego Humane Society is over capacity and is waiving adoption fees for dogs seven months and older. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'

Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California. “About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”
Why did the flu hit San Diego County so hard at the end of 2022?

So far, this flu season has been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you knew had the flu. Local data on influenza cases in many ways backs up that feeling. San Diego County recorded more cases of the flu in 2022 than in any other year over the past decade, according to data from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. What’s more:
Surge in flu cases

Flu cases in San Diego County hit a decade high, but experts are still debating why. In other news, why the cost of eggs is increasing. Plus, non-alcoholic options for those participating in Dry January.
A life on paper: Longtime printmaking expert, educator set to retire

Longtime printmaking and book arts champion Sibyl Rubottom will retire this month from her role managing the Athenaeum Art Center's Print Studio. The studio is located inside the Athenaeum's satellite space in the Bread and Salt complex in Logan Heights. Originally from New York, Rubottom studied at the Rhode Island...
Rising egg prices are having an impact in places you might not expect

The rising cost of eggs is affecting more than just grocery stores. Childcare businesses and organizations who help people get nutritious food are also feeling the impact of this egg-flation. Sarah Song is a family childcare provider in National City, and her husband cooks nutritious, homemade meals for about 10...
Younger brother of missing Chula Vista woman testifies

A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court today. In the summer of 2020, May "Maya" Millete told her younger brother,...
