Arizona Cardinals part ways with Kliff Kingsbury after 4-13 season, per ESPN

By abc15.com staff
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, according to a statement from the team Monday. At the same time, the team says GM Steve Keim has stepped down from his position.

The Cardinals battled injuries to several of their star players this season, as well as a six-game suspension for Deandre Hopkins after he violated the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record and were last in the NFC West. The team also ended the season with seven straight losses to tie a franchise record for losses in a season after yesterday's 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

The team released the following statement Monday in response to the two moves:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions."

There have been no indications as to who the Cardinals are looking to hire as the team's next coach or GM.

The Cardinals will have the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

