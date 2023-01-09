and they are old enough to own firearms. totally legal and I don't understand why anybody 18 years or older in the state of Idaho does not get trained and own firearms. if the roommate he walked right past had had a gun, this would have ended very quickly. people need to take responsible for their own personal safety. we have a lot of rural areas in our state and there is no way that you can rely on law enforcement to be there for you in case of an emergency.
The killings happened off Campus. Apparently, no one had a gun, they didn't have an alarm. Not even a real guard dog. The doors may not have been locked either. The kids were totally defenseless.
For starters mommy and daddy need to teach their kids nowhere is safe always lock doors cars and homes 🙄we don’t live in fairytale land ! Be observant… girl prior to being at location was stalked on line … this was confirmed.. they should have had multiple locks and lock windows stay vigilant ready to call 911 with phone and back up knife at the least by her side ..? Alarm system etc .. when someone knows they are already being stalked parents and her should have taking more precautions! My God they made tv shows and movies about it based on true stories! Let this be a lesson learned by these young people live in La la land.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
