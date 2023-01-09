Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storm conditions

(KRON) — Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the successive winter storms hitting the state, according to a statement from the White House .

Biden ordered Federal assistance to help state, tribal and local response efforts to deal with the conditions brought on by the storms in the counties of El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Ventura.

Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to authorize equipment and resources to alleviate the impacts of the storms on the local populations.

In a Sunday news conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials announced that they had requested the emergency declaration in order to deal with several storms that are yet to arrive even as the state is recovering from multiple storms since the last days of December.

The storms have left parts of the coast heavily damaged and have caused flooding in multiple areas, as well as contributed to the deaths of at least seven people .

The latest storm arrived on Sunday night and is expected to continue into Monday afternoon, bringing another round of downpours and strong wind gusts to Central and Northern California.

Officials in Sacramento County issued evacuation orders to thousands of people that live in the Wilton community, an area that saw the most flooding during a New Year’s weekend storm.

State emergency officials have mobilized the California National Guard and multiple teams of first responders throughout the state in order to respond faster to any calamities that may occur.

