Millions of Fisher-Price baby seats recalled after more than 100 infants die

By Jacob Burbrink
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tB3b_0k8Voo1Z00

EAST AURORA, N.Y. ( WXIN ) — Around 4.7 million Fisher-Price baby seats are being recalled again after they were linked to more than 100 infants’ deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves all Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. The inclined baby seats were initially recalled in 2019 after reports of more than 30 infants dying. Since the original recall, more than 70 additional deaths have been reported, including eight that reportedly happened after the recall announcement.

Infants using the sleepers can roll from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances, according to the CPSC. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

Target recalling thousands of toys due to choking hazard

The sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and online from September 2009 through April 2019. The CPSC reminds people that it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Anyone with the recalled sleeper should immediately stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Anyone with questions can contact Fisher-Price online at Rock ‘n Play recall or www.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

