ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden, Obrador, Trudeau condemn riots in Brazil

By Alex Gangitano
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2jvW_0k8Vogxl00

President Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly condemned the riots that broke out in Brazil on Sunday.

“Canada, Mexico, and the United States condemn the January 8 attacks on Brazil’s democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions,” the leaders said in a statement on Monday.

The three leaders are together in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit over the next two days.

They added in the statement that their governments “support the free will of the people of Brazil” and that they all look forward to working with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula’s inauguration took place a week prior to Sunday’s riots.

Thousands of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters on Sunday stormed government offices, in a scene reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. They entered the Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace to protest the results of the presidential election and hundreds have since been arrested.

When asked about the unfolding situation as he visited the southern border in Texas on Sunday, Biden described the events as “outrageous.”

Biden also condemned the protestors in a solo statement , vowing that Brazil’s democratic institutions have his administration’s “full support.”

Bolsonaro, who lost his reelection bid in October, did not completely concede to Lula. The former president is believed to be in Florida after fleeing Brazil amid ongoing investigations stemming from his time in office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 injured during Monday evening crash along Highway 41

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a Monday evening crash with entrapment along Highway 41 in the Huger community. Crews with Cainhoy Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash near Tess Place just before 5:30 p.m. and found two vehicles with heavy damage. Officials learned both drivers were trapped inside […]
HUGER, SC
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The Associated Press

Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump angrily hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his videotaped testimony unsealed by a court on Friday. Portions of his 5 1/2-hour October deposition in a lawsuit filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll were released publicly after a federal judge rejected his lawyers’ request that it remained sealed. “She said that I did something to her that never took place. There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job,” he said, according to the transcript. The excerpts reveal a contentious battle between Trump and Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, who questioned him as Trump called the former longtime Elle magazine columnist the perpetrator of “a complete scam” in which she described the rape as she “was promoting a really crummy book.”
WCBD Count on 2

Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details were immediately announced. Since announcing his […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC gubernatorial hopeful leaving Democratic party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic party saying it “no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear.” McLeod campaigned to become the Democratic nominee for governor during the 2022 election, but ultimately lost the nomination for former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham. The state […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy