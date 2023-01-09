Read full article on original website
Related
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
What Temperature Should You Set Your Thermostat To Before You Go On Vacation In Winter?
Keeping your home properly maintained during winter is important. Here's what temperature should you set your thermostat to before you go on vacation.
How To Decorate Your Nursery Like HGTV Star Christina Hall
Decorating a nursery can be a lot of fun, and there is tons of inspiration out there, but Christina Hall's coastal nursery will leave you in awe.
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
How To Prevent Frost On The Inside Of Your Windows In Winter
We all want our homes to be as efficient as possible, especially during the colder months. Here's how to prevent frost on the inside of your windows in winter.
How To Prepare A Studio Apartment For Life With A Newborn
Raising a baby in a studio apartment is doable -- it just takes a little creativity and the ability to look at your living space in a more minimalist way.
This Unexpected Town Was Zillow's Most Popular City In 2022
Many people enjoy scrolling through real estate listings and imagining their dream homes. This unexpected town was Zillow's most popular city in 2022.
Target Vs. Walmart: Which Store Has The Better Price Matching Policy?
Many companies offer price matching to ensure you always get the best deal. But Which store has the better price-matching policy: Target or Walmart?
Why Smell Is Essential To Design, According To HGTV's Sandra Rinomato
When designing a home, we often focus on visible choices like paint colors, furniture, and decorations. Here's why smell is also essential to design.
25 Unique Looking Houseplants That Could Be Statement Pieces In Your Home
Countless underused plants show off interesting shapes, colors, and growth habits -- you just have to know where to look. Here are a few of them.
How To Steal Rebecca Welton's Office Look From Ted Lasso
For anyone looking to spruce up their workspace, you won't go wrong with these classy stylings from one of the hottest shows streaming on AppleTV+.
Why Ice And Frost Are Forming In Your Freezer, According To An Expert
If you have frost issues in your freezer, here are five potential causes and how to handle them, according to expert repair technician Jeff Russell.
Where You Should Place Your Bed, According To Vastu Shastra
Interior design impacts your emotions and stress levels, so following vastu shastra in a space meant for sleep might help you feel more well-rested.
Battle Of The Bling Star Kim Myles' Tips For Customizing A Table With Tile
Tile is an excellent medium for giving your furniture new life. Check out "Battle of the Bling" star Kim Myles' tips for customizing your table using tile.
Is A Skylight Right For Your Home?
At first thought, a skylight seems like a wonderful addition to the home, but there's a lot to think about before putting this upgrade on your must-have list.
An Interior Design Expert Explains Why Art Deco Will Never Go Out Of Style
Geometric shapes, color palettes awash with bright and contrasting hues, what's not to love about this classic design aesthetic from the 1930s?
HGTV's Rico León Talks Bad Contractors And Saving Your Stalled Reno Project – Exclusive Interview
"Rico to the Rescue" host Rico León discussed choosing contractors, moving forward on stalled renovation projects, and why his new show is one homeowners need.
Stunning Shower Makeovers You Can Tackle Yourself
We've gathered some before- and after-shower remodel images to inspire you. Some are labor-intensive, and others are cosmetic, but you'll love them all.
House Digest
New York, NY
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0