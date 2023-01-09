One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at 10:23 a.m. and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Columbus police said they did not have any suspect information as of Monday afternoon, and were working to identify the victim. They asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 614-645-4370.

