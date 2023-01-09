Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
Related
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
Illinois City (Once Again) Is Named America’s Bedbug Capital
Here's a problem that most cities never have to wrestle with--how do you top being named the Rat Capital of the United States for the 8th consecutive year?. That's quite the task, but a certain Illinois city, located near a large body of water, has done just that by being named the Bedbug Capital of the United States for the 3rd year in a row.
Illinois Commuters Were Shocked When Small Plane Landed On Road
Traffic congestion is bad enough around Chicago but if add any wrinkle to the situation it's going to take hours to arrive at your destination. I recently saw a study that found Chicago has the worst traffic in North America. I've spent many hours of my life sitting in congestion. It can get really frustrating. Any little disruption will make it even worse.
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City
A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora
Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.
This Illinois City Is One Of The Best At Keeping Resolutions
We are only a few days into the New Year. Let me ask you this, "how are those resolutions coming along, and why was not drinking alcohol the first one you gave up on?" Yeah, I also stopped not drinking booze on the first day of the year. Bowl games, the NFL, and my family typically encourage me/drive me to open a beer. While I might not be good at keeping resolutions, certain cities in America are really good at it. Two of those cities are in both Iowa and Illinois according to a new study.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently Close
The locations were nearby and in one state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CTInsider.com, Syracuse.com, ChicagoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Google.com.
Illinois Woman Gets Coined ‘Lasagna Mom’ After Roblox Message to Daughter Goes Viral
After trying multiple times to reach her daughter by phone, one Illinois Mom hopped on Roblox to get an important message to her daughter, and now the entire country is talking about it. A Desperate Roblox Situation. I have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, and Roblox is a BIG...
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
Rev. James Meeks delivers last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church after 38 years
Now, after 38 years at the helm, Pastor Meeks delivered his last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church.
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Touching Movie of How an Illinois Woman Saved a Baby Squirrel
You have likely heard a lot of stories about a woman and her son, but I can almost guarantee you haven't seen one like this one. It's a touching movie made by a man about his Illinois mother and how she raised another son that was actually an abandoned baby squirrel.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
Wind Farms on Lake Michigan part of plan to go from ‘Rust Belt’ to ‘Green Belt’
Renewable energy. Federal money. Local jobs. Illinois lawmakers are calling the “Rust Belt to Green Belt” program a win-win-win. The idea is to build offshore wind ports. State Sen. Robert Peters said the plan would bring thousands of jobs.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0