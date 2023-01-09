ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Illinois City (Once Again) Is Named America’s Bedbug Capital

Here's a problem that most cities never have to wrestle with--how do you top being named the Rat Capital of the United States for the 8th consecutive year?. That's quite the task, but a certain Illinois city, located near a large body of water, has done just that by being named the Bedbug Capital of the United States for the 3rd year in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Commuters Were Shocked When Small Plane Landed On Road

Traffic congestion is bad enough around Chicago but if add any wrinkle to the situation it's going to take hours to arrive at your destination. I recently saw a study that found Chicago has the worst traffic in North America. I've spent many hours of my life sitting in congestion. It can get really frustrating. Any little disruption will make it even worse.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City

A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

This Illinois City Is One Of The Best At Keeping Resolutions

We are only a few days into the New Year. Let me ask you this, "how are those resolutions coming along, and why was not drinking alcohol the first one you gave up on?" Yeah, I also stopped not drinking booze on the first day of the year. Bowl games, the NFL, and my family typically encourage me/drive me to open a beer. While I might not be good at keeping resolutions, certain cities in America are really good at it. Two of those cities are in both Iowa and Illinois according to a new study.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
HAMMOND, IN
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
Tom Handy

Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy