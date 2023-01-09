Read full article on original website
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on to the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. SwitchPoint Ventures partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services to launch an innovation studio. Censinet, a digital risk management company, received $9 million in a financing round that saw...
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
5 companies Memorial Hermann is investing in
Houston-based Memorial Hermann is one of the largest health systems in the country and recently has made some serious investments through its venture capital arm. Here are five investments made by Memorial Hermann since April 2022:. The health system invested an undisclosed amount in telenutrition company Foodsmart. Memorial Hermann is...
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Helix collaborate on drug discovery
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a reference lab at the Rochester, Minn.-based health system, is partnering with genomics company Helix to assist the biopharma industry with drug discovery. "This collaboration will allow biopharma companies to access molecular and nonmolecular testing services needed across the drug development process," said William Morice II, MD,...
8 health system IT execs named to CHIME associations
Several health system leaders have been named to College of Healthcare Information Management Executives boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics, the organizations said Jan. 12. The new members who joined the CHIME boards in January are:. Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security. — James Case, vice president...
Baptist Health receives $2M to roll out digital engagement services
Baptist Health Foundation received a $2 million donation from international insurance company BMI to roll out Baptist Health's digital patient smart TV and engagement system. The digital patient smart TV and engagement system offers patients entertainment, digital communication with care teams, video chat capabilities, translation services, meal ordering, care education videos and photo sharing from their hospital rooms, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health.
$62.5B up in smoke: Cryptocurrency hurts 'retirees … lower income folks,' JPMorgan CEO says
In the wake of cryptocurrency exchange FTX's collapse, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the industry should have been regulated to protect investors. The industry saw an estimated $9 billion in crypto investments evaporate into thin air when FTX filed for bankruptcy, Yahoo Finance reported Jan. 10. It was, at most, only the third-largest crypto wipeout of 2022, after the implosions of Celsius and Terra Luna erased $33 billion and $20.5 billion in value, respectively.
The reproducibility issues hindering healthcare AI
Hospitals and health systems are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, but researchers fear that these tools face a reproducibility crisis, according to a Jan. 9 article from Nature. A surge in digital data and advances in computing power and performance have boosted the potential of machine learning to accelerate diagnoses, guide...
US spent 38% less on medical supplies in 2021 than 2020: report
The federal government spent $8.2 billion on medical supplies in 2021's fiscal year, amounting to a 38 percent drop in medical supply spending from the prior year, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Health Industry Distributors Association. Medical supply spending continues to be higher compared to pre-pandemic years,...
Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most
Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
