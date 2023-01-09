ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWh2T_0k8VmBrm00

The National Board of Review awards gala on Sunday night kicked off the season’s pomp and circumstance.

Two days ahead of the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, stars of 2022’s most beloved films headed to Cipriani 42nd Street in New York to collect their first round of accolades. No one could lose: the winners had already been announced; speeches had been prepared and anticipated. Among the honorees were Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh, who were awarded the top acting awards, while Brendan Gleeson and Janelle Monáe picked up awards for their supporting roles. Steven Spielberg took home best director, and best film went to “Top Gun: Maverick.”

More from WWD

While several of the season’s frontrunners kept their red carpet commentary light, others took the opportunity to linger and network. “The Fabelmans” star Paul Dano, who later presented the breakthrough actor award to costar Gabriel LaBelle, could be seen chatting with Oscar Isaac, and earlier had introduced himself to “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler.

The evening also offered a preview of the red carpet fashion ahead. Jenny Slate donned a fitted floor-length sheath gown (“I’m not wearing sneakers under this dress,” she quipped as she shuffled her way along), Monáe was in a dramatic tulle Valentino gown from the brand’s resort collection, and LaBelle — brand new to the red carpet scene — suited up in Thom Browne, a look that he praised for the utilitarian fact that it fit him well.

“This whole thing is so overwhelming — this whole experience making this movie. I mean, it’s an honor,” said the young actor, who stars as a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg in the famed director’s film . “I think when the press tour calms down I’ll be able to process what it all means, but being here right now, it’s very joyous.” Asked how he was preparing to head into his first awards season, the Canadian actor praised having a strong team around him and being off of social media.

For breakthrough actress Deadwyler, the key is a lot of sleep. “I just go to bed. I read my books — I read Mamie [Till]’s memoir during this time, because she just has brilliant lessons in it about navigating the world, not just about the tragedy and loss. She’s got a lot of joy in it.”

The actress, dressed in a pink sequined Prada gown, was still processing her quick ascension; last year, she starred in NBR’s best ensemble-winning film “The Harder They Fall.”

“And now to be awarded breakthrough for ‘Till,’ it’s a rapid growth,” Deadwyler added. “But I think ‘breakthrough’ is about opening up. People are interested in you, they’re interested in where you come from. So I’m excited to have a conversation about the community and the way we make art.”

There were plenty of conversation-starters throughout the evening’s long awards presentation.

Oscar Isaac, who presented best original screenplay to Martin McDonagh for awards heavyweight “Banshees of Inisherin,” recalled seeing one of McDonagh’s plays as a young student in drama school. The pair met for the first time several years later and were quick friends. “Within 48 hours of that meeting, we were sitting in a pub in London tripping our balls off on magic mushrooms,” Isaac said. “My point is, the man is not afraid of risk.”

“I think one of the nice things about awards season is as much as we all might be egotistical and competitive — I’m actually talking about me — I find when you get to actually meet your fellow filmmakers, you actually kind of like them and you don’t mind that they win lots of s–t instead of you,” McDonagh said. “It’s been a really great year for film. I’m actually a bit pissed off it’s been such a great year; I wish we’d come out last year.”

“I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” said “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead Yeoh, the first Asian actress in 45 years to win the NBR’s award for best actress. “I knew immediately the gift I was given to play Evelyn Quan, who turned out to be the most challenging, humane, unique, tender, sweet, sour, tough and resilient character. In other words: the most universal character I’ve ever had the privilege to play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBc3a_0k8VmBrm00
Martin McDonagh, Danielle Deadwyler and Chinonye Chukwu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Margot Robbie Goes Barbie-pink in Chanel Chevron Dress for Golden Globe Awards 2023

Margot Robbie arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, looking pretty in pink. For this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a sparkling pink halter top dress with a chevron pattern and large fringe trims on the skirt from Chanel. The dress had a crystal brooch embellishment at the neckline. She accessorized with a diamond ring.More from WWDAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the Years Robbie signed with Chanel as a brand ambassador in 2018, first appearing in a campaign for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Cate Blanchett, Tom Ford, Viola Davis to Co-chair Green Carpet Awards During Oscars Week

There’s a new fashion awards show on the scene with eco-activist Livia Firth behind it. The Green Carpet Fashion Awards will debut in Los Angeles on March 8, during Oscars week. The annual awards show will celebrate “positive forces in fashion and entertainment and their collective ability to move culture forward,” according to a release. A gala event, it will be co-chaired by Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Viola Davis, Tom Ford and Simu Liu.Stefan Beckman will serve as creative director and the GCFA Board includes Bethann Hardison, Amber Valletta, Christopher Bevans and Tonne Goodman.“This is not a celebration of an industry with the power...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Critics’ Choice Awards Celebrity Style Through the Years

The Critics’ Choice Awards have slowly risen in prestige over the years, and are now considered an indicator of who is likely to win the prestigious Academy Awards. And the Critics’ Choice red carpet has become a bigger deal fashion-wise, too. While the awards weren’t broadcast until 2001, making it one of the younger award shows, the Critics’ Choice awards have attracted fashion-industry favorites, including Zendaya and Lady Gaga over the years. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Nicole Kidman...
WWD

A Sleepy Party Scene After the 2023 Golden Globes

It was a party scene like no other at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, back in-person and on TV for the first time since 2020, and fighting for relevance after diversity and ethics scandals in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Usually buzzing with celebrations hosted by the major networks, streamers and studios, the only official after party was hosted by Billboard on-site around the pool at The Beverly Hilton. More from WWDThe Best-Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2023All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More Stars And...
WWD

A Closer Look at the Standout Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes returned in its full capacity on Tuesday night, bringing with it an array of standout red carpet looks, especially among the male celebrities.  Male celebrities like Austin Butler, Billy Porter, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Pope and others brought their fashion A-games to the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, with some going the classic men’s fashion route and others looking to bold, couture-like looks to make an impression on spectators.More from WWDA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesThe Best-Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2023All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Porter arguably had one...
WWD

‘This Is Not a Normal T-shirt’ Benefits Clothing Reuse

A new collaboration between circular shoe brand Thousand Fell and Future Is Color promises to put bland graphic T-shirts to rest. Future Is Color is the San Diego-based creative studio focused on meaningful design and conversation that is headed by creative Erwin Hines. Meanwhile, Thousand Fell is a start-up that focuses on making fully circular footwear at scale.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Just a long-sleeved T-shirt for now, the capsule retails for $65 beginning Thursday on ThousandFell.com. With tag lines such as “This Is Not a Normal T-shirt” and “The...
WWD

Selena Gomez Goes Big in Valentino Couture Dress With Exaggerated Ballon Sleeves for Golden Globe Awards 2023

Selena Gomez made a glamorous arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer looked to Valentino for her gown, arriving on the red carpet in a dress from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection. Gomez’s strapless gown featured a slit detail on her chest and a maxi-style fit, with a similar short slit on the skirt. Attached to her gown were billowy, oversize purple sleeves that led into a shawl-like floor-length adornment. She slipped into a pair of classic open-toed heels. For her award show look, Gomez worked with her longtime stylist Kate Young....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rent the Runway Links With Amazon

Rent the Runway has landed on Amazon. The designer rental specialist said it is launching an Amazon Fashion storefront that will sell “pre-loved” looks and exclusive new items from its Design Collective. More from WWDPuppets and Puppets RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04 The resale looks from the company’s rental business will include hundreds of styles from more than 35 brands, including Tory Sport, Rag & Bone, Tibi, Kate Spade New York and others with the selection spanning casual styles, workwear,...
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
WWD

Sequins Are Back, Especially on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Celebrities chose sparkle on the red carpet for Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards. A slew of A-listers showed up to the carpet in sequins, including Heidi Klum, Salma Hayek, Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh.More from WWDThe 2023 Golden Globes After-Party Hosted by BillboardA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesThe Best-Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2023 The Golden Globes honor outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety, which is owned by the same parent company as WWD, hosted the pre-show as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Here is a...
WWD

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

“We see no clouds on the LVMH horizon,” a sanguine Luca Solca, senior research analyst, global luxury goods at Bernstein, opined on Wednesday after leadership changes shook the top of Louis Vuitton and Dior, the French luxury group’s flagship fashion houses. Echoing other observers, Solca characterized the appointment of Dior head Pietro Beccari as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton as “very good news,” and Delphine Arnault’s ascension as Beccari’s successor as “a step forward for her.”More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview “We...
WWD

Gloves Were Trending at Golden Globes 2023 With Natasha Lyonne, Regina Hall and More on the Red Carpet

Gloves — as seen on Regina Hall, Natasha Lyonne, Ayo Adebiri, Britt Lower and Chloe Flower — were trending at the 2023 Golden Globe awards on Tuesday. Opera gloves were one of the biggest accessories of the night.More from WWDAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. Barths Hall took to the stage to announce the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, which ultimately went to Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone,” wearing a one-shoulder draped...
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Thinks Pink in Magda Butrym Ruched Dress for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Press Appearance

Jennifer Lopez has rosettes on her mind. The actress began promoting Amazon Video’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with her costar Josh Duhamel on Wednesday wearing a range of pastel pink hues from top to bottom. Styled by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Lopez slipped into a Magda Butrym ruched midi-length dress trimmed with a spiral of detachable rosettes at the neck. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Zangardi shared snippets of her fitting on Instagram, opting to pair the monotoned dress...
WWD

Cate Blanchett Shines in Pink Alexandre Vauthier Dress at ‘Tár’ London Premiere

Cate Blanchett arrived at the London premiere of her movie “Tár” on Wednesday, wearing a shiny evening dress. In honor of her new film, Blanchett wore a custom Alexandre Vauthier couture pink lurex velvet gown with details including long sleeves and a cinched waist. She contrasted the look with black pointy-toe heels, with dangling statement earrings from Louis Vuitton.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the Years In June 2022, Louis Vuitton named Blanchett a brand ambassador when the company debuted its high jewelry campaign. Blanchett appeared in...
WWD

Katie Holmes Sports Vintage Chanel While Promoting Her New Play ‘The Wanderers’

Katie Holmes arrived at the photo call for her new Off-Broadway play “The Wanderers,” on Jan. 11, adding a touch of vintage to her ensemble. In honor of her new play, the actress wore a vintage Chanel vertical striped, blue top and Kallmeyer brown wide-leg pants. She contrasted the look with silver pointy-toe heels. Holmes rounded out the look with a black coat from Tove Studio. She accessorized with a teal suede bag from Savette New York.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the Ages To create her...
WWD

Missouri House of Representatives Adopts ‘Sexist’ Dress Codes for Female Lawmakers Who Now Cannot Show Arms

The Missouri House of Representatives opened session on Wednesday, and rather than focus on legislation for residents of Missouri, the Republican-controlled House majority used the opportunity to tighten dress code restrictions on women while leaving the men’s dress code rules in place. State Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, cosponsored the bill, which requires women to wear a blazer when in the House chamber. The Democratic caucus quickly rebuked the bill calling it “ridiculous.”More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaigns The State House...
MISSOURI STATE
WWD

Amazon Fashion’s New Releases Include the Must-Have Wardrobe Essentials That Make Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for trendy pieces is fun and all, but 2023 is about securing your ultimate, love-forever wardrobe. So, what if we told you there’s a one-stop shop for a collection of timeless clothing (and sometimes even accessories) that makes getting dressed each day easier and helps you get the most bang for your buck? Enter: Amazon’s new fashion releases.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs....
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Squelching persistent speculation of a management change at Gucci, François-Henri Pinault told WWD that Gucci’s longtime chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri would stay in place and lead the brand in the post-Alessandro Michele period. Speaking on the sidelines of Gucci’s fall 2023 men’s fashion show in Milan on Friday, Kering’s chairman and chief executive officer was emphatic that Bizzarri “has my full trust. He already had.”More from WWDNo. 21 Men's Fall 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion Week “It’s so obvious that Marco is the CEO for this next chapter of...
WWD

Andie MacDowell Wears Crystal-embellished Power Suit at ‘The Way Home’ Premiere

Andie MacDowell arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Hallmark television show “The Way Home” on Jan. 11, wearing a sparkling suit. In honor of the premiere of her new television show, the actress and model decked herself out in a black suit with allover crystal appliqué embellishments. She wore a white turtleneck sweater underneath, and coordinated the look with black pointy-toe shoes.
WWD

Founder Christina Zilber Revamps Jouer, Taps Frances Grant as President

It’s a fresh start for Jouer. The Los Angeles-based beauty brand, launched by Christina Zilber in 2008, has tapped Frances Grant as president.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “She has a strong understanding of the business behind the business, but also how to market the business, which is what I’m really, really excited about,” Zilber said. “It’s one thing to hire somebody who can operationally run the company, but somebody who actually knows how to strategically grow the company is what I was looking for....
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy