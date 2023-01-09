ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

New Publix opens in Pembroke Pines across from existing store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Publix in Pembroke Pines opened its doors to customers Thursday morning. The new supermarket is located at 16024 Pines Blvd, located across from the existing Paraiso Parc Publix at 15729 Pines Blvd., which will remain open. According to Publix, the new 23,168-square-foot location...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Florida woman won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Thursday. Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, claimed her prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Shivering cold temperatures gradually descend over South Florida

MIAMI – As the cold front was sliding in on Friday night, the outdoor propane heaters lined up at restaurants on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, warned that heating devices increased the risk of fires. “Take the time to inspect and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Musk’s Fort Lauderdale tunnel plan may be down the tubes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Plans by a company owned by Elon Musk to build tunnels underneath Fort Lauderdale connecting its downtown to the beach are now on hold. The Boring Company’s plans to build a “Las Olas Loop” were first announced back in 2021. The plan was trumpeted as a way to alleviate traffic.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman shot her ex-boyfriend on Friday night in Miami Gardens, police said. Police officers responded shortly before 9:20 p.m., to an area near Miami Gardens Drive and Sixth Avenue, according to Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man preyed on girl at Kendall Ice Arena, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man preyed on a 13-year-old girl at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The girl, now 15 years old, told police officers that Angel Diaz began a friendship with her while she...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

