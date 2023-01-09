Read full article on original website
Related
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Florida family drives to Kentucky to pick up new puppy, discovers they’ve been scammed
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – A southwest Florida family says they traveled to Kentucky to pick up their new puppy, but soon realized they got scammed. Lillian Cardin, of Bonita Springs, says she was searching for a new dog and came across a post on social media about a Yorkshire Terrier for sale.
FBI searches for Fort Lauderdale bank robber wearing Taco Bell shirt
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The FBI was asking the public for help with identifying a robber who stole cash from a bank on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. The bank robber, who was wearing a gray “Taco Bell” T-shirt, demanded cash from a teller at about 4:15 p.m. at a Wells Fargo, at 5991 Ravenswood Rd.
Local Black leaders feel ‘disrespected’ after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
With questions rising about the future of historic Virginia Key after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees, many Black local leaders are now angered by the decision. Patrick Range, II. is the now-former chairman of the Virginia Key Beach Park...
Miami-Dade police, FHP urge road safety during MLK holiday weekend
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement agencies from all over South Florida are continuing the work they’ve been doing on Martin Luther King weekend for years, patrolling the roadway and looking for those illegal riders. it’s that time of year again when ATVs and dirt bikes begin clogging...
New Publix opens in Pembroke Pines across from existing store
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Publix in Pembroke Pines opened its doors to customers Thursday morning. The new supermarket is located at 16024 Pines Blvd, located across from the existing Paraiso Parc Publix at 15729 Pines Blvd., which will remain open. According to Publix, the new 23,168-square-foot location...
Business owners express dissatisfaction with proposed annexation plans in Virginia Gardens
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Business owners expressed their dissatisfaction Friday after calling for a stop to annexation plans for a commercial area west of Miami International Airport in the village of Virginia Gardens. As tons of cargo that pass through the area are often unloaded and processed, many like...
Florida woman wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Florida woman won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Thursday. Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, claimed her prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as...
Shivering cold temperatures gradually descend over South Florida
MIAMI – As the cold front was sliding in on Friday night, the outdoor propane heaters lined up at restaurants on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, warned that heating devices increased the risk of fires. “Take the time to inspect and...
‘They were each other’s world’: Edgewater couple among those killed in Florida car crash
Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez owned Isel’s Cleaners in Edgewater. The couple traveled to Disney World in Florida to celebrate the new year and their honeymoon. As they drove home on New Year’s Day, they were among those killed a 21-vehicle crash.
Musk’s Fort Lauderdale tunnel plan may be down the tubes
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Plans by a company owned by Elon Musk to build tunnels underneath Fort Lauderdale connecting its downtown to the beach are now on hold. The Boring Company’s plans to build a “Las Olas Loop” were first announced back in 2021. The plan was trumpeted as a way to alleviate traffic.
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend in Miami Gardens, police say
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman shot her ex-boyfriend on Friday night in Miami Gardens, police said. Police officers responded shortly before 9:20 p.m., to an area near Miami Gardens Drive and Sixth Avenue, according to Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Man, 19, wore Broward court’s GPS ankle monitor during Miami-Dade crime spree
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joshua Reed had a Broward County court’s pre-trial release GPS ankle-worn bracelet when he was a part of a crew’s crime spree, police said. Reed, 19, who was out on bond for grand theft auto in Broward County and has a pending case in Palm Beach County, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday.
Police: North Miami man arrested after stealing cookie, threatening Wawa security guard with fork
MIAMI – A North Miami man was arrested Wednesday after trying to steal a cookie from a gas station and threatening a security guard with a fork, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Wawa gas station located at 590 NE 167th St. in Miami. City...
Man preyed on girl at Kendall Ice Arena, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man preyed on a 13-year-old girl at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The girl, now 15 years old, told police officers that Angel Diaz began a friendship with her while she...
