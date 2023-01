DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

