Vikings PFF grades: Where does the offense rank after the regular season

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans struck a chord with Cowboys Twitter this week when he said Dallas runs a ‘simple’ game plan. One Cowboys legend agrees with that statement. In an interview with Sports Seriously, DeMarcus Ware shared what he thinks other team’s are seeing in the...
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
The offseason has just begun for the Indianapolis Colts and while finding a new head coach is at the top of the priority list, the 2023 NFL draft will be here sooner than we know it. Currently holding the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, the Colts are likely...
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU he got ripped by anyone with ears outside of Louisiana for his sudden change of accent. Just a week or so after that he put his dance skills on display as he helped put the finishing touches on the recruitment of five star quarterback, walker howard.
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more...
The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 11-2 and a win in the Sugar Bowl. While this may be considered a historical year for some programs, it just doesn’t meet the Alabama standard. This was the second time since the...
Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
Just as the Cowboys appear ready to welcome back several injured players to reach full strength, legal trouble could impact a promising rookie before Monday’s wild card game. We have the latest on Sam Williams and the misdemeanor warrant out for him. Ahead of Dallas’s showdown with Tampa Bay,...
The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied late in the 2022 season to end up performing much better than most expected given the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. So now, heading into 2023 there is optimism that maybe the timeline for success can be moved up and this team can contend sooner rather than later.
The Green Bay Packers finished 8-9 in 2022 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. Matt LaFleur’s started 3-1, slogged through a 1-7 midseason stretch and finished 4-1, but the final loss – in Week 18 at Lambeau Field to the Detroit Lions – eliminated the Packers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the 2022 offseason with more questions than answers at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement and the Steelers were preparing for a full rebuild. The first step was to draft the local hero, Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Actually, that was the second step because Pittsburgh also signed veteran Mitch Trubisky as an insurance policy just in case Pickett wasn’t ready.
The New York Giants (9-7-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
The Cincinnati Bengals have some notable injuries to track before the playoff showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. Practicing in the rain on Wednesday, guard Alex Cappa was out there watching from the sidelines on his scooter. There’s still no ETA on his actual return date as of this writing.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the playoffs for the first time in five years, but oddsmakers don’t think their Cinderella story will end with a trip to the Super Bowl. Despite a five-game win streak to end the season and win the AFC South, the Jaguars are 50-to-1 to win the Super Bowl on BetMGM. Only the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks are the only three teams considered to be bigger long shots.
The goods news is Bryce Young will be in the AFC South in 2023. The bad news is it will be with the Indianapolis Colts. So says Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest two-round mock. The Colts move up to No. 1 overall and work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to take the Alabama signal caller who has been linked to the Texans since midway through the college football season.
The 2022 college football season is officially in the books after the Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in the national championship game on Monday to claim their second-straight trophy. Now that the dust has settled and the confetti swept away, the sports media is busy wrapping up its final rankings.
When the Minnesota Vikings hired head coach Kevin O’Connell last offseason, the expectation was that he’d bring an offensive scheme that would allow quarterback Kirk Cousins to thrive. O’Connell did just that and elevated the skill-position players on the team. Through 17 regular-season games, Cousins finished with...
