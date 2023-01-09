ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bham Now

Hoover Met Complex keeps growing– attracts 250,000 visitors in 2022

Thanks to a busy year of major events and new developments, the Hoover Met reported an economic impact of more than $55 million in 2022– making it one of the area’s biggest event and activity centers. Despite challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoover Met has had...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham rental rates on the rise — what you need to know

As one of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in the U.S., it’s no surprise that people want to live in Birmingham. However, the demand for housing in The Magic City has caused rental rates to rise slightly over 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the rental situation in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 events to celebrate MLK Day in Birmingham

MLK Day is right around the corner on Monday, January 16 and there are many ways to celebrate the leader of the civil rights movement. From service opportunities to fun events, here’s how you can remember Martin Luther King Jr. in The Magic City. 1. Martin Luther King, Jr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 ways Birmingham can support January 12 Alabama tornado relief

The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

