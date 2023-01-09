The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”

