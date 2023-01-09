Read full article on original website
Hoover Met Complex keeps growing– attracts 250,000 visitors in 2022
Thanks to a busy year of major events and new developments, the Hoover Met reported an economic impact of more than $55 million in 2022– making it one of the area’s biggest event and activity centers. Despite challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoover Met has had...
How to make 2023 your best year yet—healthy restaurants, fitness studios + more
Ready or not, the new year is here and there is no better time to set goals to become our healthiest, happiest selves. Birmingham is full of resources to help achieve those goals and our friends at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama are weighing in on how to be our best selves in The Magic City this year.
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
Birmingham rental rates on the rise — what you need to know
As one of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in the U.S., it’s no surprise that people want to live in Birmingham. However, the demand for housing in The Magic City has caused rental rates to rise slightly over 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the rental situation in Birmingham.
Birmingham approves tiny shelters for city’s unhoused residents along with plans to provide services
After an hour and half discussion, the Birmingham City Council approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s recommended plan to purchase micro-shelters as part of a safe sleep pilot program for the city’s chronically unhoused residents. Called “Home For All” the program will provide a safe sleeping alternative for the unhoused...
7 events to celebrate MLK Day in Birmingham
MLK Day is right around the corner on Monday, January 16 and there are many ways to celebrate the leader of the civil rights movement. From service opportunities to fun events, here’s how you can remember Martin Luther King Jr. in The Magic City. 1. Martin Luther King, Jr....
Renovation planned for historic Sloss Quarters site in Birmingham [Photos]
The team behind Sloss Furnaces has big plans for three long-vacant structures on the Sloss campus, including artist gallery space, art studios and more resources for the Sloss Metal Arts program. Keep reading to learn more about the history of the structures and what’s next. The History of Sloss...
3 ways Birmingham can support January 12 Alabama tornado relief
The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”
Dread River Distilling announces new series with Birmingham whiskey blender
Dread River Distilling Co. emphasizes their spirits as more than “just a product” and instead, a way to connect with the community and offer a taste of who they are. Keep reading to learn about their new series that does just that with Birmingham-native whiskey blender Eboni Major.
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
GRAND OPENING: check out KS Boutique’s new store in Gardendale, Jan. 14
Get ready to shop! KS Boutique’s grand opening in Gardendale is Saturday, January 14 and there are lots of exciting reasons to attend. Read on for the scoop. If you love clothes, shoes and accessories, KS Boutique might just be your new favorite shop. Featuring sizes small to 3XL,...
Here’s how to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday in Birmingham, Jan. 19
Get your party blowers ready, Bham—Dolly Party turns 76 years young on Thursday, January 19. We may not be in Tennessee, but love for Dolly has no bounds and The Magic City has a few festivities on deck for the big day. Read on for how to celebrate the Queen of Country in Birmingham.
7 weekend events, including exciting concerts + basketball games—Jan. 13-15
From Star Wars Night with the Birmingham Bulls to country and indie concerts, The Magic City is the place to be. Read on to learn what’s happening in Birmingham this weekend—Jan. 13-15. Bite-sized news. Shop ’til you drop: Head to KS Boutique’s grand opening in Gardendale this Saturday,...
Now the Weekend: Metal Night, Lakeshore Pioneer Classic + more [VIDEO]
Happy weekend, Birmingham! Don’t miss these fun events that The Magic City has lined up. Enjoy some heavy music at True Story Brewing’s Metal Night on Saturday night, January 14. For a fancier Saturday night, take a ride at the Mystic Krewe of Caritas Ball Masque XIII. Lakeshore’s...
