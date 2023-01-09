Arrow Video has four releases for February that will take you to an exclusive train, a fixer up house, online crimes and Italy. The Vagrant has Bill Paxton (One False Move) discovering one of the nightmares of buying a used house is dealing with the people of the neighborhood. .com For Murder is about what evils can happen online before gigabyte speeds showed up at your house. The movie is star studded with Nastassja Kinski, Roger Daltrey (The Who) and Huey Lewis (without the News). Millionaires’ Express is about a train cutting through China that might get chopped up with Sammo Hung leading a cast that includes Yuen Biao, Jimmy Wang Yu and Cynthia Rothrock. Giallo Essentials White Edition boxes together The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Iguana with the Tongue of Fire and The Suspicious Death of a Minor. You’ll have a weekend of Giallo and Gelato with those cinematic offerings. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video with all the details:

2 DAYS AGO