Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & WildC.A.T.S #3 Spoilers & Review: You-Know-What Just Hit The Fan!
DC Comics and WildC.A.T.S #3 Spoilers and Review follows. $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) The Halo Corporation has introduced their new group of heroes to the world: the Seven Soldiers of Victory are here to save the day! Wait…whaaaaat?!. In addition the main...
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics, Mary Jane & Black Cat #2 Spoilers & Review: Unlikely Duo Set To Conquer Limbo During Dark Web?!
JED MACKAY (W) Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn’t BAD ENOUGH, they’re also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ’s got powers and there’s a new (old) man in Felicia’s life – and if they don’t come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2 Spoilers & Review: Event Duology Finale!
SABIR PIRZADA (W) Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself – Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she’s left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers & Review: Dark Web Continues With Lots Of New Characters!
ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS. Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. Disney100 VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio. Disney100 BLACK & WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo...
Inside Pulse
Image Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Big Game Event Bring Together All Millarworld Properties!
Image Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Big Game Event Bring Together All Millarworld Properties!. During this week’s Nemesis Reloaded #1 (of 5), writer Mark Millar advised readers in the opening page of the book that this was a soft reboot of Nemesis. Big Game is coming to Image...
Inside Pulse
Arrow Video has Giallo, Cyber crimes, Kung Fu & The Vagrant in February
Arrow Video has four releases for February that will take you to an exclusive train, a fixer up house, online crimes and Italy. The Vagrant has Bill Paxton (One False Move) discovering one of the nightmares of buying a used house is dealing with the people of the neighborhood. .com For Murder is about what evils can happen online before gigabyte speeds showed up at your house. The movie is star studded with Nastassja Kinski, Roger Daltrey (The Who) and Huey Lewis (without the News). Millionaires’ Express is about a train cutting through China that might get chopped up with Sammo Hung leading a cast that includes Yuen Biao, Jimmy Wang Yu and Cynthia Rothrock. Giallo Essentials White Edition boxes together The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Iguana with the Tongue of Fire and The Suspicious Death of a Minor. You’ll have a weekend of Giallo and Gelato with those cinematic offerings. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video with all the details:
Inside Pulse
Bubba Ho-Tep rises to 4K UHD in February
What happens when Elvis and JFK have to team up to defeat a mummy sucking the souls out of the barely living? You get an amazing horror comedy directed by the man behind Phantasm. Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead) and Ossie Davis (Do The Right Thing) star as the lead characters. Bubba Ho-Tep became a cult sensation when it was released in 2002. Scream Factory is casting a spell to bring the film to 4K UHD in February. You’ll see even more into the wrappings of the mummy with the higher resolution. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:
Comments / 0