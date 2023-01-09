Read full article on original website
Illinois to pass law guaranteeing paid sick leave
Another Democratic priority is just a signature away from becoming law in Illinois. Lawmakers in Illinois passed a bill that requires employers to give five days of paid sick leave to employees.
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
Bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
A bill that would guarantee a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year for all Illinois workers passed both chambers of the General Assembly Tuesday and will soon head to Gov. JB Pritzker, who says he will sign it. Under Senate Bill 208, workers begin to earn paid...
Family Relief Plan for Illinois Residents Took Effect Last Year – See Details
The Illinois Family Relief Plan went into effect on Friday, July 1, 2022, allowing residents to save on gas, groceries, property taxes, and school supplies with tax holidays. The relief plan suspended the 2-cent gas tax increase until this month and removed the 1% state sales tax on groceries. Property...
One Illinois City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms
Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
Paramedics in Illinois charged with murder after patient dies
Two paramedics in Illinois are facing murder charges after a patient died of positional asphyxiation shortly after he was taken to a hospital in December, court documents say.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Things You Will Understand No Matter Where You Live In Illinois
Illinois weather can be as unpredictable as a teenager's mood, but one thing you can always count on is the abundance of potholes on the road, just waiting to make your day a little more difficult. But fear not, for Illinois has more to offer than just treacherous roads and weather.
Measure giving Illinois state workers paid family leave goes to Pritzker
The Illinois state legislature has approved a measure that would guarantee paid leave for all Illinois workers. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Seriously? Governor Pritzker Just Gave Lawmakers A $12K Raise
Regardless of how your own personal finances are faring, you, as a proud Illinois citizen, should be happy and grateful to know that Illinois' governor, JB Pritzker, put pen-to-page a couple of days back, and gave raises to all the state’s top leaders, his department chiefs, and big boost in the base pay for being a state lawmaker.
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
Mega Millions: Here’s How Much An Illinois Winner Would Get
Here's a question/problem that many of us really, really hope is something we'll have to deal with in the next 24 hours: "What do I do with a billion dollars?" With the odds of winning tonight's $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot hovering around 302.5 million to one, I think it's safe to assume that not many of us will actually end up having to lose sleep over figuring out our billion-dollar financial plan going forward.
