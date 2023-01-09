ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

25 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From Illinois

Visitors to Illinois, welcome! We're glad you're here to experience all that our great state has to offer. But before you embark on your journey, we'd like to give you a little heads-up on some things that may unintentionally annoy locals. There's More To Illinois Than Chicago. First and foremost,...
Mega Millions: Here’s How Much An Illinois Winner Would Get

Here's a question/problem that many of us really, really hope is something we'll have to deal with in the next 24 hours: "What do I do with a billion dollars?" With the odds of winning tonight's $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot hovering around 302.5 million to one, I think it's safe to assume that not many of us will actually end up having to lose sleep over figuring out our billion-dollar financial plan going forward.
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms

Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
Car Anti-Theft Device From 1990s Is Making Huge Comeback In IL

It's probably been many years since you've seen "The Club" on a vehicle but don't be surprised if you see them start popping up all over Illinois. One of my favorite types of television commercials from back in the day is the one you can only get the merchandise through the special phone number shown during the advertisement. They're known as "As Seen On TV" products. Nowadays, some stores even have a display featuring those items. There were legendary inventions including The Clapper and Chia Pet. My favorite is The Club which was popular in the 1990s.
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
