25 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From Illinois
Visitors to Illinois, welcome! We're glad you're here to experience all that our great state has to offer. But before you embark on your journey, we'd like to give you a little heads-up on some things that may unintentionally annoy locals. There's More To Illinois Than Chicago. First and foremost,...
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
In-N-Out Burger Coming to Illinois? Fans Remain Hopeful as the Food Chain Expands
In-N-Out Burger, the beloved West Coast fast-food chain known for its delicious burgers and secret menu, has yet to expand to the state of Illinois. But some fans of the restaurant believe Illinois may get its own taste of In-N-Out Burger's greatness sooner than we thought. What's So Special About...
Mega Millions: Here’s How Much An Illinois Winner Would Get
Here's a question/problem that many of us really, really hope is something we'll have to deal with in the next 24 hours: "What do I do with a billion dollars?" With the odds of winning tonight's $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot hovering around 302.5 million to one, I think it's safe to assume that not many of us will actually end up having to lose sleep over figuring out our billion-dollar financial plan going forward.
3 Specific Reasons You Need To Avoid Illinois On Friday The 13th
Attention all potential visitors to the great state of Illinois: if you value your life and your well-being, you will avoid setting foot in our fine state on Friday the 13th. That's right. Friday the 13th. The day of superstition and bad luck. But why, you might ask, should you...
You Might Be Surprised by the Most Popular Languages to Learn in Illinois
A New Year means a chance to start over and take up a new hobby, maybe this year you want to learn a new language, but you aren't sure where to start? Why not start with the most popular language to learn in Illinois. When I look back to my...
20+ Places You Can’t Buy Liquor On Sundays In Illinois
The state loosening its grip on the sale and delivery of our beloved frothy beverages isn't news. But before you start chugging your favorite brews at any time of day, it's important to note that the hours and days for liquor sales may vary depending on your specific location. That's...
Things You Will Understand No Matter Where You Live In Illinois
Illinois weather can be as unpredictable as a teenager's mood, but one thing you can always count on is the abundance of potholes on the road, just waiting to make your day a little more difficult. But fear not, for Illinois has more to offer than just treacherous roads and weather.
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Illinois-Made: Surprising Products From the Prairie State
Illinois is known for many things, but did you know that it is also home to a wide variety of products that are made right here in the Prairie State? From everyday items to high-tech innovations, these five products might surprise you with their Illinois roots. Caterpillar Inc. Based in...
True Stories of 10 of the Most Infamous People In Illinois History
Illinois has a long and storied history that has been shaped by a wide variety of people, some of whom have left a lasting impact on the state and the nation. However, there are a few individuals who have become infamous for their actions, whether they be criminal, political, or otherwise.
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms
Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
Car Anti-Theft Device From 1990s Is Making Huge Comeback In IL
It's probably been many years since you've seen "The Club" on a vehicle but don't be surprised if you see them start popping up all over Illinois. One of my favorite types of television commercials from back in the day is the one you can only get the merchandise through the special phone number shown during the advertisement. They're known as "As Seen On TV" products. Nowadays, some stores even have a display featuring those items. There were legendary inventions including The Clapper and Chia Pet. My favorite is The Club which was popular in the 1990s.
Illinois Sleepers Doze Off With 4 Of These Every Single Night
Sometimes debating about the most unusual things can really show someone's true colors - and I'm not talking about politics or religion, people. This has been an ongoing debate in my family for a long time, and one that nobody can really find a conclusion to. But let's try to make some sense of it!
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
5 Weird & Breathtaking Things You Might Experience While on a Hike in Rockford
Hiking and walking on trails in Rockford can bring up many... unique experiences. Some beautiful. Some exciting. And some are just downright terrifying! Here’s a brief list of some of the things I’ve personally encountered while on a trail in the Stateline. Cardinals. Ahh... the beautiful state bird....
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You
Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
