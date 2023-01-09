Read full article on original website
FANNY WANKS
4d ago
crushed it sounds... who was operating it? What's the contractor? Who wrote this article?
Nottingham MD
Knifepoint robberies reported in Rosedale, assault leads to arrest in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, a known individual entered a residence in the 3300-block of Iris Lane in Middle River (21220) after assaulting the occupants. The suspect was arrested at the location.
WGAL
Update on the fatal two vehicle crash on Route 30
LATIMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Route 15 has since been reopened. A fatal two-vehicle crash has shut down a stretch of Route 15 in Adams County, according to dispatchers. The southbound lanes are closed between Latimore Valley Road/Mountain Road and the exit for Route 94 (Hanover/York Springs) in Latimore Township.
WBOC
Laurel Woman Accused of Assaulting, Dragging Officer with Car
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Sussex Co. woman faces a long list of charges after refusing to get out of her car after a traffic stop, then ramming her car into a patrol car all of which was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 11, Dominique Trane'ce Austin, 32, of Laurel,...
Nottingham MD
Belair Road shut down in Fallston area due to downed wires
FALLSTON, MD—Belair Road has been shut down in the Fallston area due to downed power lines. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Route 1 was closed in both directions south of Mountain Road (MD 152) due to wires down in the roadway. There has been no word on an...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore DOT gets residents' feedback on dangerous intersection
The Baltimore Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy north Baltimore intersection safer. Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road can get pretty busy, and not just with cars. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot...
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder at The Avenue in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies in place at both Towson Town Center and The Avenue at White Marsh.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore County (MD) Gets New Tanker Truck
The Baltimore County Fire Department announced on social media Wednesday that it has received a new tanker that will be placed in service within weeks.
Rabid raccoon attacks resident in Queen Anne's County
A rabid raccoon attacked someone in Queen Anne's County recently, and the health department is sounding the alarm.
baltimorebrew.com
New speed cameras coming in four locations near city schools
The system, designed to prevent speeding and red-light running, is set to begin on January 24. One more reason to slow the heck down, Baltimore motorists. The city has just announced that – starting on or about January 24 – new speed cameras will be in operation at the following locations:
Nottingham MD
Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man wanted for alleged murder of MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
Baltimore Police say 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill shot and killed Elaine Jackson, 40, on October 18 in the employee parking lot of the Bush Bus Division.
Nottingham MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. between the Loch Raven Boulevard and Perring Parkway exits. Several outer loop lanes are closed between the two exits. There has been no word on...
local21news.com
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
foxbaltimore.com
Elderly man dies after assaulted by Baltimore hospital employee, now ruled a homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say an elderly man's death is now being ruled a homicide after he was injured by a hospital staff member in Baltimore in 2022,. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Road in Northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported aggravated assault.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Nottingham MD
Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
