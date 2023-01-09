ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms

Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
25 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From Illinois

Visitors to Illinois, welcome! We're glad you're here to experience all that our great state has to offer. But before you embark on your journey, we'd like to give you a little heads-up on some things that may unintentionally annoy locals. There's More To Illinois Than Chicago. First and foremost,...
Mega Millions: Here’s How Much An Illinois Winner Would Get

Here's a question/problem that many of us really, really hope is something we'll have to deal with in the next 24 hours: "What do I do with a billion dollars?" With the odds of winning tonight's $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot hovering around 302.5 million to one, I think it's safe to assume that not many of us will actually end up having to lose sleep over figuring out our billion-dollar financial plan going forward.
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Egg Prices at $5 a Dozen in Illinois, Could Drop Finally in March

A dozen eggs in Illinois average MORE than a tank of gas! But it looks as if a price drop is coming, in March 2023. AXIOS. As we talked about a couple weeks ago, the price of eggs took off to all new highs because of a bird flu going around, that is killing off chickens. Over 58 million birds across the United States have dropped dead, making the price of eggs climb to record heights.
Seriously? Governor Pritzker Just Gave Lawmakers A $12K Raise

Regardless of how your own personal finances are faring, you, as a proud Illinois citizen, should be happy and grateful to know that Illinois' governor, JB Pritzker, put pen-to-page a couple of days back, and gave raises to all the state’s top leaders, his department chiefs, and big boost in the base pay for being a state lawmaker.
