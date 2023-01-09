Read full article on original website
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms
Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
25 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From Illinois
Visitors to Illinois, welcome! We're glad you're here to experience all that our great state has to offer. But before you embark on your journey, we'd like to give you a little heads-up on some things that may unintentionally annoy locals. There's More To Illinois Than Chicago. First and foremost,...
Mega Millions: Here’s How Much An Illinois Winner Would Get
Here's a question/problem that many of us really, really hope is something we'll have to deal with in the next 24 hours: "What do I do with a billion dollars?" With the odds of winning tonight's $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot hovering around 302.5 million to one, I think it's safe to assume that not many of us will actually end up having to lose sleep over figuring out our billion-dollar financial plan going forward.
Really Illinois? You Picked That As Your Favorite Kind of Bread
The most important part of any sandwich as far as I'm concerned is the bread. And if you're trying to convince me that the gluten-free options are just as good, it won't happen. If you can't make a great peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich on it, then it's not...
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
Things You Will Understand No Matter Where You Live In Illinois
Illinois weather can be as unpredictable as a teenager's mood, but one thing you can always count on is the abundance of potholes on the road, just waiting to make your day a little more difficult. But fear not, for Illinois has more to offer than just treacherous roads and weather.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
In-N-Out Burger Coming to Illinois? Fans Remain Hopeful as the Food Chain Expands
In-N-Out Burger, the beloved West Coast fast-food chain known for its delicious burgers and secret menu, has yet to expand to the state of Illinois. But some fans of the restaurant believe Illinois may get its own taste of In-N-Out Burger's greatness sooner than we thought. What's So Special About...
Illinois-Made: Surprising Products From the Prairie State
Illinois is known for many things, but did you know that it is also home to a wide variety of products that are made right here in the Prairie State? From everyday items to high-tech innovations, these five products might surprise you with their Illinois roots. Caterpillar Inc. Based in...
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You
Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
20+ Places You Can’t Buy Liquor On Sundays In Illinois
The state loosening its grip on the sale and delivery of our beloved frothy beverages isn't news. But before you start chugging your favorite brews at any time of day, it's important to note that the hours and days for liquor sales may vary depending on your specific location. That's...
One Illinois City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
3 Specific Reasons You Need To Avoid Illinois On Friday The 13th
Attention all potential visitors to the great state of Illinois: if you value your life and your well-being, you will avoid setting foot in our fine state on Friday the 13th. That's right. Friday the 13th. The day of superstition and bad luck. But why, you might ask, should you...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Egg Prices at $5 a Dozen in Illinois, Could Drop Finally in March
A dozen eggs in Illinois average MORE than a tank of gas! But it looks as if a price drop is coming, in March 2023. AXIOS. As we talked about a couple weeks ago, the price of eggs took off to all new highs because of a bird flu going around, that is killing off chickens. Over 58 million birds across the United States have dropped dead, making the price of eggs climb to record heights.
3 Super Weird Wisconsin Laws You’ve Probably Never Heard Before
Wisconsin, the land of cheese and beer, is known for its quirky and sometimes downright strange laws. From strict regulations on who can serve butter and limiting when and where you can kiss, the Badger State has had some of the most peculiar legislation in the country. Serving Margarine Is...
Seriously? Governor Pritzker Just Gave Lawmakers A $12K Raise
Regardless of how your own personal finances are faring, you, as a proud Illinois citizen, should be happy and grateful to know that Illinois' governor, JB Pritzker, put pen-to-page a couple of days back, and gave raises to all the state’s top leaders, his department chiefs, and big boost in the base pay for being a state lawmaker.
