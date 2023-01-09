Read full article on original website
Bitcoin gained 300% in year before last halving — Is 2023 different?
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a “bottoming candle” in 2023, but BTC price action is still more than able to surprise the market. In a tweet on Jan. 11, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital predicted that BTC/USD could see “decent upside” this year. Chart teases serious...
A key change in Ethereum options pricing hints that ETH price could rise beyond $1,350
The price of Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH), gained 10.2% from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, breaching the $1,300 resistance without much effort. But has the Ether price move cast a light on whether the altcoin is ready to begin a new uptrend?. Will Ether’s former resistance level turn...
3 reasons why Avalanche (AVAX) price can double by March 2023
Avalanche (AVAX) has opened 2023 with a bang, rising nearly 55% in the first two weeks. And now, a mix of technical and fundamental indicators hints that the token will keep rallying into March. AVAX price breakout underway. The AVAX/USD pair appears to have been forming a falling wedge pattern...
Reap leverages Fireblocks to enable crypto repayments with Reap Card
Jan. 11, 2023 – Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry’s first Reap Visa Corporate Card (Reap Card) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayment functionality for the Web3 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap offers expense management software that will enable Web3 companies to settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin price rally to $18K possible as $275M in BTC options expire on Friday
Bitcoin (BTC) price jumped to $17,500 on Jan. 11, driving it to its highest level in three weeks. The price move gave bulls control of the $275 million BTC weekly options expiry on Jan. 13, as bears had placed bets at $16,500 and lower. The recent move has permabulls and...
FTX allowed by bankruptcy judge to sell LedgerX, other assets
The judge in charge of overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings has given the embattled crypto exchange the approval to sell some of its assets to aid its efforts in repaying its creditors. According to a filing in Delaware Bankruptcy Court, Judge John Dorsey has approved the sale of four key...
Price analysis 1/13: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $19,000 on Jan. 12, the highest level since Nov. 8. Although a bull market may not start in a hurry, Glassnode data suggests that the foundation for a macro bottom in Bitcoin may be in place. The on-chain analytics firm tweeted on Jan. 12 that “13% of the Circulating Supply” returned to profit when Bitcoin rallied to $18,200. This suggests a large phase of accumulation took place in the $16,500 to $18,200 range.
Bitcoin price wants to retest 2017 all-time high near $20K — Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed near $19,000 at the Jan. 13 Wall Street open as traders hoped a week of swift gains would stick. BTC price “breakout or fakeout remains to be seen”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crisscrossing the $19,000 mark as United States equities began trading.
Breaking: DCG owes creditors over $3B, considering $500M VC portfolio sale
Cryptocurrency broker Genesis Global Trading allegedly owes its creditors more than $3 billion, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Financial Times. Its parent, the Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns Grayscale Investments and its series of digital asset trusts, seeks to sell part of its venture capital holdings to offset the shortfall.
‘Wall of worry’ led to digital wallets, blockchain tech ignored: Cathie Wood
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood believes that digital wallets and blockchain tech were among the “game-changing innovations” that the equity markets largely ignored in 2022. In a Jan. 12 blog post on the ARK Invest website, Wood suggested that the equity market faced a “wall of worry” in 2022, caused by fears of entrenched inflation and higher interest rates and largely ignored some innovative technologies.
Mining Bitcoin at home — Is it time to start? Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Justin Kramer, CEO of Badgerland Home Crypto Mining — a home-based crypto mining equipment business. This week, to kick things off, we get to know a little bit about Kramer and his mining business. What are his expertise and experience with crypto mining, and how did he gravitate toward it? We also get his take on the current market conditions and the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin miner Northern Data says production increased by 315% Y/Y in 2022
Northern Data AG, a German company that specializes in Bitcoin mining and cloud computing, has released earnings results for its mining division. Northern Data AG said that in fiscal 2022, it mined 2,798 Bitcoin (BTC), up 315% from the previous year. This led to BTC mining revenues of 77.7 million euros in fiscal 2022. The company sold 3,005 BTC sold in 2022 for an average price of 23,849 euros, contributing to a cash revenue of 71.7 million euros.
Ethereum ‘shark’ accumulation, Shanghai hard fork put $2K ETH price in play
Ether (ETH) price technicals suggest that 35% gains are in play by March 2022 due to several bullish technical and fundamental factors. On Jan. 8, Ether’s price crossed above its 21-week exponential moving average (21-week EMA; the purple wave) and 200-day simple moving average (200-day SMA; the orange wave).
Blockchain industry shows signs of stabilizing in 2023: Report
2022 was a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs for the blockchain industry. While the year’s first quarter looked promising, the crypto industry has been on a downward trajectory ever since. While indications of a global macroeconomic slowdown increase, these headwinds hamper the blockchain industry’s potential recovery. There...
Crypto Biz: DCG’s ‘carefully crafted campaign of lies’?
The monumental collapse of FTX didn’t just destroy a crypto exchange and wipe out billions in customer deposits — it also exposed accounting irregularities at Barry Silbert’s empire, the Digital Currency Group, or DCG. That’s according to Bitcoin (BTC) billionaire and Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss. The FTX blow-up caused Genesis Global Trading, another DCG firm, to pause new loan originations and redemptions — a decision that directly affected Winklevoss’ Gemini Earn program. The pause on withdrawals has been active for nearly two months, prompting Winklevoss to pen two open letters addressed to Silbert and DCG’s board. The second open letter, published this week, claimed that Silbert was “unfit” to run DCG and that there would be no way forward with him at the helm.
Celsius’ mining arm announces $1.3M sale of equipment
The mining arm of crypto lender Celsius Network has issued a notice for the sale of $1.3 million worth of mining equipment as part of its bankruptcy case. In a Jan. 11 filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, Celsius says it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs to investment firm Touzi Capital. Touzi, which invests in real estate and blockchain, will pay Celsius Mining more than $1.3 million for the miners, located at a Texas facility.
Climate tech VC argues Bitcoin’s ESG positives outweigh its negatives 31:1
A climate tech investor has painted a bright view of the Bitcoin network, suggesting its environmental positives outweigh its negatives by a whopping 31:1 ratio. On Jan. 12, self-proclaimed philanthropist and environmentalist Daniel Batten claimed in a Twitter thread that “Bitcoin is probably the most important ESG technology of our time.”
13% of BTC supply returns to profit as Bitcoin sees ‘massive’ accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are returning to profit as new data hints the BTC price has put in the “foundation” of a macro bottom. The latest figures from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode show a large swathe of the BTC supply heading “into the black” as BTC/USD passed $18,000.
Huobi and Solaris crypto-to-fiat debit card launches in the EU
As the crypto space continues to expand into the mainstream, bridging the gap between digital and fiat currencies is a priority for many legacy financial institutions. Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announced its partnership with Solaris, a European financial services provider, to launch a crypto-to-fiat debit card. The program, approved by Visa,...
Hong Kong watchdog aims to restrict retail traders to liquid products
The new licensing program, scheduled to take off in June, will restrict retail traders in Hong Kong to “highly-liquid” digital assets, according to the new CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Julia Leung Fung-yee. At the recent Asia Financial Forum, Leung pointed out that...
