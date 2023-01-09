The monumental collapse of FTX didn’t just destroy a crypto exchange and wipe out billions in customer deposits — it also exposed accounting irregularities at Barry Silbert’s empire, the Digital Currency Group, or DCG. That’s according to Bitcoin (BTC) billionaire and Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss. The FTX blow-up caused Genesis Global Trading, another DCG firm, to pause new loan originations and redemptions — a decision that directly affected Winklevoss’ Gemini Earn program. The pause on withdrawals has been active for nearly two months, prompting Winklevoss to pen two open letters addressed to Silbert and DCG’s board. The second open letter, published this week, claimed that Silbert was “unfit” to run DCG and that there would be no way forward with him at the helm.

