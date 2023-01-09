Jan. 9 Town Newsletter: Town Municipal Services Budget/Property Tax Impact, Colchester Historical Society Trivia Game, Annual Dog License Renewal and more

Read full article on original website
'We’ll keep searching:' Planned solar site for Mercier Drive falls through
The solar site planned for Mercier Drive, which would bring the town to its goal of using 100% renewable energy for municipal services, has fallen through. At the Colchester selectboard’s Jan. 10 meeting, Colchester town manager Aaron Frank said the ground is too wet for the solar they had hoped for.
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: Community members can monthly learn about what is happening in state government, express their concerns and share feedback with state representatives at this monthly public forum. Saturday Stories. When: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction. Details: Stories, rhymes and fun will take place at this story reading...
South Burlington Public Art Gallery to show exhibit with paintings by Charlotte artist Marvin Fishman
SOUTH BURLINGTON -- The South Burlington Public Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of 40 paintings by Charlotte artist Marvin Fishman. Curated by Jessica Manley, the solo show represents a broad retrospective of his main series of two-dimensional work from the last several decades. The Gallery, located at 180 Market...
Home tour of the week: A $250,000 light filled condo with a galley kitchen
This condo in Colchester is located at the end of a four unit complex. Upon entering, you will find a half bathroom and a tiled entryway. The living area also has glass sliding doors that lead out to your own patio. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price:...
Q&A with a newsmaker: Colchester High School senior Stephane Mujomba on his scholarship, economics and sneakers
A year ago, Colchester High School senior Stephane Mujomba wasn’t sure he wanted to go to college. After seeing how his family members struggled post-college to pay off their debt, Mujomba thought he’d be better off heading into the trades, maybe taking some community college courses. But about...
Colchester man arrested in connection to Swanton murder
SWANTON — Roughly a year after the shooting death of Elijah Oliver in Swanton, a Colchester man has been charged in connection to the crime. Dominique Troupe, 36, was arraigned in federal court Wednesday and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, one count of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to the drug conspiracy, one count of conspiring to commit a robbery of drugs and money by threat of force, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
