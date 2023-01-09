Jan. 9 Town Newsletter: Town Municipal Services Budget/Property Tax Impact, Colchester Historical Society Trivia Game, Annual Dog License Renewal and more

SWANTON — Roughly a year after the shooting death of Elijah Oliver in Swanton, a Colchester man has been charged in connection to the crime. Dominique Troupe, 36, was arraigned in federal court Wednesday and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, one count of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to the drug conspiracy, one count of conspiring to commit a robbery of drugs and money by threat of force, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

SWANTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO