Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson has missed over a month due to a knee injury. His status for the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card clash against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain. However, backup QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis, per Jamison Hensley. Undrafted rookie third-string QB Anthony […] The post Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens
Ahead of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has given his insight on the matchup. During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Gronkowski was asked about which player could have the best performance over Wild Card weekend. In his answer, Gronkowski took the […] The post Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The Pacers center most likely to be traded, and it’s not Myles Turner
Led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers have surprised a lot of folks this season. A team that many once saw as a rebuilding squad currently owns a 23-19 record, good enough for the seventh-best in the loaded Eastern Conference. With the halfway point of the season here,...
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update
Derek Carr’s time as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be coming to an end, as the franchise is set to “begin the process” of evaluating Carr’s trade market, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As Rapoport notes, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would need to be […] The post Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Aaron Rodgers vs. Jordan Love in 2023 draws blunt take from GM Brian Gutekunst
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he thinks Aaron Rodgers still played at a “very high level” this season, despite lack of production, USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood wrote in a Friday tweet. He says the team “made a very big commitment” to him last offseason and indicates Rodgers gives the team better chance to win next season than quarterback Jordan Love.
Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, against all odds, have won just enough games to get into the 2023 NFL playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, which was much better than what a lot of people thought this team would end up with after 18 weeks of football. Although a Wild-Card […] The post Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been “playing with a great deal of confidence.” Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in each of Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s a golden asset for the struggling franchise, as the Bears look to turn things around following yet another disastrous campaign. The question now for the Bears is on which kind of player will they use the top-overall pick. There are rumors […] The post Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert’s final injury status for wild-card clash vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins have officially ruled out Raheem Mostert from their upcoming AFC wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Friday. Mostert came away from the Dolphins’ home win over the New York Jets in Week 18 with a thumb injury. He suffered the ailment during the second half, as the team […] The post Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert’s final injury status for wild-card clash vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braelon Allen’s legendary reaction to Badgers landing former USC 4-star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers got a massive addition to their receiving corps after landing four-star USC transfer CJ Williams, and Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen is hyped with the new transfer. Not gonna miss those 9 man boxes ✌🏾 — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) January 12, 2023 “Not gonna miss those 9 man boxes,” Allen wrote on […] The post Braelon Allen’s legendary reaction to Badgers landing former USC 4-star WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, making him available for the NFL playoffs, the team announced on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Justin Murray. We've signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released OL Justin Murray. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O4J3k8YFfi — Buffalo […] The post Bills make big Cole Beasley move ahead of NFL Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
130K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0