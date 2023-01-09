Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear 2nd appeal from KS brothers on death row for Wichita murders
Monday’s decision doesn’t mean Jonathan and Reginald Carr will be executed any time soon, though.
Carr brothers move a step closer to death penalty
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal for Jonathan and Reginal Carr, the two brothers convicted in a Wichita crime spree that left five people dead.
Wichita woman arrested, accused of attempted murder in eight-vehicle crash: official
The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was “not properly restrained” when the woman caused multiple accidents and then flipped, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder in October crash
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. October 23, 2022, at the intersection of Kellogg and 143rd St East.
kfdi.com
Two men charged in fatal Wichita shooting
Two Wichita men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home earlier this month. 47-year-old Jamar White is charged with first degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on January 27th. 30-year-old Darries Mitchell is charged with two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was $350,000 and his next court appearance is January 26th.
Men charged in fatal shooting that Wichita police say started with feud over drug debt
Mareo Dupree, 43, of Wichita died after he was shot in the chest Jan. 5.
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
kfdi.com
Wichita police officer acquitted of disorderly conduct charge
A Sedgwick County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Wichita police officer who was charged with disorderly conduct. Andrew Barnett was charged in connection with an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport in 2021. He was accused of threatening a clerk at a rental car agency during a dispute.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Kansas is hiring. Here are 12 government jobs in Sedgwick County and what they pay
From nurse to mechanic, here’s some jobs open now with the state of Kansas.
Wichita police officer accused of threatening rental car clerk found not guilty at trial
Officer Andrew Barnett was off-duty when he allegedly threatened a clerk who refused to rent him a vehicle with vouchers and a credit card he didn’t have with him.
kfdi.com
Toddler shoots mom in foot, parents arrested
A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested for child endangerment after the 22-year-old was shot in the foot by her 2-year-old child. Wichita police were called to a home near 12th and Hillside around 11:35 Thursday morning. They say the two adults were in bed when their child got ahold of a gun and shot the woman. The man reportedly took the gun to an acquaintance at a nearby home. Police were able to recover that gun, and also found an ar-15 pattern rifle. They report the rifle did not belong to anyone in the home, and the residents claim to be unaware of how it got there.
2-year-old accidentally shoots mother in north Wichita, police say
The mother was taken to the hospital before she and the father were arrested.
Butler County mother of murdered infant speaks out following killer’s conviction
Almost two years after the murder of an El Dorado infant, his father, 24-year-old Kaleb Hogan, was convicted last week of first-degree murder and child abuse. The child's mother says justice has been served, but no sentence will ever be enough.
2-year-old Wichita boy hospitalized after taking mother’s CBD gummies, police say
Police said the gummies were legally purchased.
Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in west Wichita gas station robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope someone can help them find a man who used a board to rob a west Wichita convenience store. Surveillance video from just outside the PE gas station at Central and Ridge Road shows what happened on December 20 at 8:45 in the morning.
Prosecutors charge Wichita mom who left young boys, baby girl, home alone to Christmas shop
A fire started while the mother was gone, filling the house with smoke. Luck led two Wichita police officers to find and rescue the kids on their way to another address.
kfdi.com
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
Comments / 0