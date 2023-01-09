Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking investing with Bernadette Joy. Bernadette Joy is Charlotte's top money coach who paid off $300,000 of debt in 3 years,. invested for early retirement and now helps local women get control of their financial futures. “Investing can be overwhelming with the various financial instruments and the sometimes complicated jargon; it can be confusing” says Joy. Here are some tips you can incorporate to make things a little easier when investing.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
Duke Energy denies liability claims for rolling blackouts in December
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy says it will not pay any liability claims for the rolling blackouts in December. During Christmas weekend, the utility company did staggered blackouts in and around Charlotte to counteract the high energy demand from extreme cold. In the aftermath of the rolling blackouts,...
Cornelius residents bemoan increasing gas bills
CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you ask Karen Capone and Eleanor Berry, life gets better with age. "We like to drink wine," Capone said. "Playing cards and drinking wine.”. They both moved from out of state and retired in North Carolina. “They call them the golden years," Berry said. For...
Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!. According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.
Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
Confronting our own mortality with McIntyre Elder Law
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we're joined by attorneys Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law to discuss mortality. It's a topic that may be tough to tackle but the truth is we all will face it. "Confronting our own mortality is something we have a hard time with, it gives us anxiety but it is something we need to face says “McIntyre.
Landfill company refuses to compromise with neighbors, residents say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Profits over people – that’s how a Charlotte city councilmember is describing the decision to put a landfill on Kelly Road, which is surrounded by dozens of homes. Neighbors were hoping to compromise with the landfill company to lessen the impacts of the 60-plus...
Products to help start the new year off on the right foot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As we settle into the new year, we are all thinking about ways to improve our daily routines to help start off the new year on the right foot. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Jan-new-ary essentials.
Lincolnton woman's lottery win means knee replacement surgery can be paid for
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A $3 Powerball ticket didn't just turn into a six-figure win for a Lincolnton woman. It's also become a way for her to get a double knee replacement surgery paid for. Ronda Isaac used a digital Quick Pick ticket for Saturday, Jan. 7's drawing via Online...
'My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna miss it' | Some flight cancellations trickle into Thursday from FAA software outage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Impacts from Wednesday's FAA software outage rippled into Thursday at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The software failure resulted in 135 canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas Wednesday. The next day, six flights had been canceled as of 9:30 p.m. "My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Surprising ways to use alcohol besides drinking it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dry January -- the month-long quest to go alcohol-free that's become a popular way to reset in the new year -- is halfway over. While those participating might not be drinking it, instead of letting those libations sit on the shelf, maybe find different uses for them.
'About $5,000 worth of materials that I almost lost' | Property theft is on the rise in Charlotte, including cases involving new construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a late night for Jeff Seabury on Thursday, Jan. 12. He finished up a custom bathroom on a new build on Charlotte's west side. He's been building homes for the last five years through his company Seabury Construction LLC. He said not much has changed -- except for one big thing.
Interior design secrets revealed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marie Matthews is a luxury residential Interior Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Today she shares secret rules used by designers to refresh your home. The first secret is to make a list of your nooks and crannies in your house. Most people think of their...
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
Charlotte man convicted for defrauding $11M from North Carolina Medicaid program with urine samples
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal jury has convicted a Charlotte man for his efforts to defraud North Carolina's Medicaid program out of millions of dollars over the course of three years. 57-year-old Donald Booker was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, violating the Anti-Kickback Statute, money...
Cornelius police 'incredibly grateful' for meals provided by community as search continues for Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — This weekend marks one month since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, to a Bailey Middle School resource officer. However, it's been longer than that, 53 days, since the last confirmed sighting of Madalina getting off the school bus in her...
Senior residents in Charlotte still displaced after Christmas flood at Magnolia Senior Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 85 senior residents were displaced on Christmas Day after their apartment building flooded. Now, many of them worry they're on the brink of being on the street. The living facility, Magnolia Senior Apartments, and the city of Charlotte are paying for them to stay in...
Suspect surrenders to CMPD SWAT team in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team took a person who was barricaded inside a southeast Charlotte home into custody Friday morning. CMPD tweeted its SWAT team was called to a home along Wheeler Drive, near Lynbrook Drive and Redcoat Drive, a few minutes after 10 a.m. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, surrendered to SWAT agents shortly after 10:30.
