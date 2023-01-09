Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown
Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
Lubbock Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day 2023
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. No matter if its friends, lovers or a family night there are a lot of things in Lubbock you can do for this fun night. All you have to do is plan. Which...
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Lubbock Doesn’t Even Rank In Friendliest City Survey
It wasn't that long ago that there were billboards around the area proclaiming Lubbock "The Friendliest City In America". Hey, I get it, if we visualize it, maybe it will happen (but it didn't happen). Well not only were the signs based on fantasy (or to be kind a goal)...
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner
A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?
Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
Barnes & Noble Is Expanding & What That Could Mean For Lubbock
Since I was a little girl, I've always enjoyed hanging out at Barnes & Noble. Then, it was a magical place of peace, in which I could be myself and explore an ocean of information. I especially loved books about faraway places- both in a geographic and temporal sense, like ancient Egypt or Rome.
Enjoy Valentine’s Day in Lubbock With Two Bloody Scary Events
Are you not into all the lovey-dovey Valentine's Day spirit?. Would you rather get scared of your friends or loved ones? Lubbock has you covered so be ready to be scared. Lubbock's Nightmare on 19th Street has done it again hosting their My Bloody Valentine. They are offering all four attractions on one spectacular night of fun and mayhem. Tickets are on sale now.
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
A Hale Center Teacher has Been Indicted for 2022 Charges
A teacher from Hale Center who was arrested back in 2022 has been indicted. Back on December 20, 2022 the Hale County Sheriff's Office was able to receive a warrant after Hale Center ISD school officials received information regarding some serious allegations. Those allegations involved an improper relationship between a student and educator.
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, we told you about an awesome mom lounge that's coming to Lubbock. Well it is finally time. The Mom Lounge and Playspace is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
10 Lubbock Food Blogs You Can Follow on Instagram
One of the many great things about Lubbock is the foodie community. There are so many people that are passionate about food and want to share their finds with their fellow Lubbockites. This means that there is a pretty wide variety of food blogs out there, especially ones that can...
Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie
As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
EXCLUSIVE: Investor Speaks Out About Joyland Purchase Being Canceled
There have been a lot of ups and downs this past year with Joyland Amusement Park. We first found out that they were selling the amusement park back in September 2022. It was supposed to go up for auction but then someone here locally bought it and was supposed to reopen in this year.
How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?
Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
A Fundraiser With Lubbock Legends Is Coming Soon
Lubbock has some really big legends and three of them are coming together for a night to remember. The stars are aligning for an evening of songs and stories. Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, and William Clark Green are ready to come out put on a show and celebrate the future of Red Raider Nation.
Did You Know You Can Actually Eat Tumbleweeds?
I can't believe how many tumbleweeds are on my block right now. They are absolutely everywhere. Stuck in the gutters, rolling through traffic, hanging out in my bushes. EVERYWHERE. I remembered an old Texas cookbook that my grandmother had when I was growing up. It had a recipe for tumbleweeds in it. I always thought it was odd, but now that they have infiltrated our city and caused a bunch of ruckus, maybe it's time for us to get even, and start eating them...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0