ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Gears Up For Super Bowl Performance With New Football-Themed Merch For Savage x Fenty

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnU5k_0k8ViLYC00
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rihanna, 34, just reminded everyone that her highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance is almost here! Over a month ahead of the big NFL game and Apple Music’s halftime show, Rihanna unveiled her football-themed Savage x Fenty merchandise, called the “Game Day Collection,” on January 9. The “Diamonds” singer modeled the clothes in photos shared by the brand on Instagram.

Rihanna showed off the LVII Sweatpants, LVII Beanie, and Two-Tone Varsity Jersey from the new collection in the snapshots on Instagram. In one of the photos, Rihanna pulled down the sweatpants to show off another pair of the Fenty sweatpants underneath. RiRi just had a baby seven months ago and her body looks amazing.

The “Game Day Collection” offers tons of limited edition hats, jerseys, and more. There’s even a $44 white T-shirt that says, “Rihanna Concert Interrupted By A Football Game. Weird But Whatever.” Rihanna also modeled a Fenty-branded football hoodie as she got her fans pumped up for the game five weeks early in a video from her Instagram Stories.

Rihanna previously teased what’s in store for her Feb. 12 Super Bowl performance at the premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in November. “I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.” The Grammy Award winner also admitted that she still can’t believe she agreed to do the Super Bowl. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” Rihanna added. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guezg_0k8ViLYC00
Rihanna (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife learned from a source that Rihanna plans to involve her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world,” the insider explained. “Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it,” they shared.

Fans are so pumped up to see Rihanna take the Super Bowl stage. They’re hoping that Ri will announce her next album sometime after the performance. It’s been over six years since her last album, Anti, came out, so new Rihanna music is long overdue!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At The 1975’s London Concert To Perform ‘Anti-Hero’: Watch

We absolutely love a Taylor Swift, 33, cameo! The songstress made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London on Jan. 12 to perform the acoustic version of her hit song “Anti-Hero.” While belting out the track, Taylor rocked a silver sequined cocktail dress, which she stylishly paired with silver platform heels. The 33-year-old also opted to wear her blonde tresses in a chic updo for the evening on stage. In addition, while having fun in London with the band, Taylor held up a cocktail beverage and toasted the crowd!
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Teases 1st Look At The Legendary Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Fans Have ‘Waited For’ In Trailer

The world is dark and featureless at the start of the trailer for Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime show, much like how life has been for Rihanna stans as they’ve waited for new music these past seven years. Suddenly, Rihanna, 34, as a disembodied voice says, “It’s been 2,190 days…” “Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” says another. As the “Work” singer comes into view, more voices talk about the drought since she dropped her last album, 2016’s Anti. “RiRi, where have you been?” shouts one as another says, “Rihanna is who everyone has been waiting for.”
GLENDALE, AZ
HollywoodLife

Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In $1700 Barbie Pink Dress As She Begins Press For ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Cue up The Psychedelic Furs because Jennifer Lopez was “Pretty In Pink” when joining her Shotgun Wedding costar, Josh Duhamel, on Wednesday (Jan. 11) to discuss their new movie. J.Lo., 53, posted photos of her wearing a $1,695 Magda Butrym’ ruched mock-neck’ midi-dress, along with a pair of Femme Los Angeles sandals (“The Necessary Sandal“) that go for $189 a pair. When sharing the Outfit Of The Day to her Instagram, Jennifer took advantage of the day to accurately quote Mean Girls: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Staying ‘Focused On Her Kids & Business’ After Travis Scott Split: Report

That’s a wrap once more! After reportedly calling it quits over the holidays, The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 25, is focusing on other matters following her most recent breakup with rapper Travis Scott, 31. “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party,” a source told PEOPLE on Jan. 11. “They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Confirms She’s Back on Instagram With New Selfies After Deleting App

Sometimes a little social media break can be good for your mental health. Selena Gomez admitted that she had taken some time away from Instagram, but returned with a new set of selfies that she posted on Tuesday, January 10. The singer and actress, 30, joked about how she returned to the app in her caption. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” she wrote.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Spark Romance Speculation After Cozy Instagram Photo

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have sparked dating rumors after Chase, 30, shared a photo of himself cuddled up to the 29-year-old country singer at a sporting event on Friday, Jan. 13 (seen below). The snapshot was featured in a carousel he titled “lil recap,” and showed the back of Kelsea’s head leaned toward but in front of Chase as he seemingly whispered something in her ear or potentially even kissed her head. While her face is not shown, Chase let her identity be known by tagging her Instagram handle on her back.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks

Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Seen In 1st Photos After Ex Kanye’s Surprise Marriage As She Heads To Toronto: Photos

Kim Kardashian wasted no time getting out of town after Kanye West‘s surprise marriage ceremony! The reality TV icon, 42, was seen smiling in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13, as she took to a private jet bound for Toronto. In photos , the mom of four rocked a black leisure outfit with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Along with her were mom Kris Jenner, 67, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. All three are reportedly headed to funeral services for the mother of Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly there on Friday, January 6 after suffering a heart attack. Khloe and Tristan share two children.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Siding With Tory Lanez After Shooting

50 Cent took back his words on the Megan Thee Stallion/ Tory Lanez shooting for the second time. The superstar rapper/producer wanted to extend an apology to the “Savage” singer during his guest appearance on 92.3 The Real on Wednesday, January 11. He said it was long overdue after he doubted her side of the story and then realized he was wrong once the court presented evidence to find Tory guilty of assault for shooting Megan in the foot during the 2020 incident.
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Rocks Plunging Gold Gown During A Night Out In Soho London: Photos

Priyanka Chopra lit up the night sky in London on Thursday, Jan. 11. The actress, 40, was photographed stepping out of a luxury vehicle in the Soho neighborhood in a stunning gold strapless dress that featured a high-low skirt. The dress brought the drama, as it was layered with multiple fabrics, some sheer and some printed. Her waist was pulled in thanks to the twisted bow wrap featured across the front of the dress.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Covers Her Face & Neck In Tattoos With Wild Filter That Gives Her The Travis Baker Makeover

Kim Kardashian took the love of transforming her look to a whole new level! The makeup mogul, 42, hopped on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jan. 13 to show off a hilarious photo filter that gave her some digital tattoos on her face and chest. Looking absolutely flawless with just a button-down shirt and her dark locks slicked back, Kim had a hilarious resemblance to sister Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker, who, like any good rock star, is covered from head to toe in real tattoos.
HollywoodLife

The Golden Globes Just Proved That Sometimes Silver Is Better Than Gold

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. The Golden Globe Awards were arguably one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood this year, and we can’t get over all the red-carpet hits last night as stars served some of the most glamorous looks the fashion world has seen so far. Silver was definitely the color that stole the show. Dressed in gowns dripping in embellishment, sequined ruffles, and Swarovski crystals, stars like Selma Hayek and Jessica Chastain channeled their inner princesses on the red carpet.
HollywoodLife

Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: See Her Her Engagement Ring

Wedding bells are on the way! Nick Viall revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend of almost two years Natalie Joy with a series of cute engagement photos, which you can see here (via Instagram), on Thursday, January 12. The photos showed the pair in romantic poses as well as Natalie’s stunning new engagement ring. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” he captioned the post.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy