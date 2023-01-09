ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Pritzker’s sworn-in for second term

By Chip Brewster
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was sworn in Monday at the state capitol alongside other newly elected state leaders.

Pritzker’s official inauguration began at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

