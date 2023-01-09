Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
LehighValleyLive.com
Siggins battles through illness, helps Parkland girls basketball fight past Emmaus
It wasn’t the best week for Madi Siggins. Even though she still wasn’t feeling great on Friday night, the Parkland junior forward scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Trojans recover from a rough start against rival Emmaus. Siggins finished with 16 points and Parkland...
Final girls soccer rankings for 2022
Record: 23-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 4A qualifier, District 11 4A champion, EPC champion. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A runner-up, EPC runner-up. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A semifinalist, EPC semifinalist. 4. Northwestern. Record: 18-5-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist, District 11 2A champion, Colonial League runner-up. 5. Allentown Central Catholic. Record:...
Future rivals Burnett and Herbine capped stellar careers with Emmaus field hockey
Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine didn’t know what was in store for them when they started their field hockey careers. They were, after all, just elementary schoolers playing within the Lower Macungie Youth Association.
Notre Dame boys basketball makes early lead stand up in win over Southern Lehigh
Notre Dame High School’s boys basketball team never trailed on Thursday night. That didn’t mean, however, that the Crusaders had it easy. Notre Dame weathered a handful of runs from visiting Southern Lehigh en route to a 63-51 Colonial League cross-divisional victory. “One of the great things about...
Palmerton girls soccer made program history with O’Brien in charge
The Palmerton girls soccer team entered this season without ever winning a championship. In the Colonial League title game, the Blue Bombers had a chance to hoist its first trophy if they could get past three-time defending league champions Northwestern, which beat Palmerton 4-0 in the regular season.
Baruwa confirmed being one of Easton girls soccer’s all-time best
Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP in her final soccer season as a Red Rover. The honor served as a measurement of personal success for the Red Rover senior.
North Warren wrestling overcomes forfeits with falls in rivalry win over Belvidere
North Warren senior JJ Wohlers had to wait 364 days to get his revenge. The Patriots heavyweight was on the wrong side of a 6-2 decision in the final bout of their 39-36 defeat to rivals Belvidere last season. As luck would have it, Wohlers was in the final bout...
Phillipsburg girls basketball takes 1st lead late in 4th quarter, beats North Hunterdon in OT
The Phillipsburg girls basketball team didn’t see the lead on Tuesday night until senior center Monet Gonda scored to make it a 45-44 advantage over North Hunterdon with 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But the Lions came back and tied the game 46-46 when junior guard Emma...
Central Bucks West Senior One of Five Students to Be Admitted into Ivy League School Through Early Decision
A Bucks County student is one of a select few to be accepted into a major Ivy League university through a new acceptance program. Harsha Ravindran wrote about the local student for The Daily Pennsylvanian.
Eagles’ players, including N.J. native, discuss being named to AP All-Pro team
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gathered the team together after Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, sharing the news about the latest awards that were being given to his players. Linebacker Haason Reddick was standing in the huddled group, waiting to hear if Sirianni’s announcement would...
Bethlehem-area teacher, coach accused of inappropriate relationship with player
Police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Schweikert, of Coplay, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson returns to practice after abdominal injury (VIDEO)
The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, getting back one of their starters a week before the team begins their playoff run. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson participated in practice Friday. Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that forced him to...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
Man charged for damage to country club golf course in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County has been charged with vandalizing the golf course at Elkview Country Club last November. Cullen Chesnick, 22, of Clifford Township, has been charged with criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways. Chesnick admitted to...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
LehighValleyLive.com
