Denver, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart

SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports

Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt

When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa

Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Curran: Changes expected for Patriots after Kraft-Belichick meeting

What’s gonna happen at THE MEETING? When the Patriots were 6-4 back in November, nobody was even wondering. But during the team’s 2-5 post-Thanksgiving slide, pockmarked by mind-blowing mistakes, offensive ineptitude and a sometimes-raging quarterback, the importance of that question grew. After the season, when owner Robert Kraft...
NBC Sports

Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family. The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports

Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around

For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Metcalf’s confident reaction to facing 49ers for third time

Games played between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks hardly ever disappoint, and their upcoming matchup has an extra layer added to an already-intense rivalry. The teams will meet for the third time this 2022 NFL season when they go head-to-head in the NFC Wild Card Game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco won both of the previous contests, but Seattle’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf recognized the difficulties of beating a team three times.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed

Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

'Mooney' Ward embraces rematch with smack-talking Metcalf

SANTA CLARA -- Charvarius “Mooney” Ward is ready for the trash talk that inevitably will be coming from Seattle Seahawks receivers on Saturday, but the 49ers cornerback will let his play do the talking instead. Ward faced Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf in an incredibly physical matchup in...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Why CMC immediately recognized 'greatness' in 49ers' Purdy

SANTA CLARA -- Before Brock Purdy stepped on the field in his role as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, the team’s high-profile midseason acquisition saw something special in him. Running back Christian McCaffrey heavily leaned on Purdy during those first few weeks after coming to the 49ers in a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Seahawks scheming to disrupt Purdy's veteran-like composure

Rookie Brock Purdy has passed every test thrown his way, but the 49ers quarterback faces the highest stakes of his career Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks visit Levi's Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt plans to challenge Mr. Irrelevant. But first, Hurtt admitted what has...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

How CMC, 49ers are preparing for Seahawks in wild-card game

Christian McCaffrey got a first-hand look at how the 49ers prepare for the NFL playoffs this week, ahead of their NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. McCaffrey has one playoff game under his belt with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, losing to...
SEATTLE, WA

