Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
NBC Sports
Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart
SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt
When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
NBC Sports
Curran: Changes expected for Patriots after Kraft-Belichick meeting
What’s gonna happen at THE MEETING? When the Patriots were 6-4 back in November, nobody was even wondering. But during the team’s 2-5 post-Thanksgiving slide, pockmarked by mind-blowing mistakes, offensive ineptitude and a sometimes-raging quarterback, the importance of that question grew. After the season, when owner Robert Kraft...
NBC Sports
Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family. The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around
For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
NBC Sports
Metcalf’s confident reaction to facing 49ers for third time
Games played between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks hardly ever disappoint, and their upcoming matchup has an extra layer added to an already-intense rivalry. The teams will meet for the third time this 2022 NFL season when they go head-to-head in the NFC Wild Card Game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco won both of the previous contests, but Seattle’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf recognized the difficulties of beating a team three times.
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Wild Card Weekend
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for the Wild Card Round.
NBC Sports
'Mooney' Ward embraces rematch with smack-talking Metcalf
SANTA CLARA -- Charvarius “Mooney” Ward is ready for the trash talk that inevitably will be coming from Seattle Seahawks receivers on Saturday, but the 49ers cornerback will let his play do the talking instead. Ward faced Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf in an incredibly physical matchup in...
NBC Sports
Why CMC immediately recognized 'greatness' in 49ers' Purdy
SANTA CLARA -- Before Brock Purdy stepped on the field in his role as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, the team’s high-profile midseason acquisition saw something special in him. Running back Christian McCaffrey heavily leaned on Purdy during those first few weeks after coming to the 49ers in a...
NBC Sports
Seahawks scheming to disrupt Purdy's veteran-like composure
Rookie Brock Purdy has passed every test thrown his way, but the 49ers quarterback faces the highest stakes of his career Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks visit Levi's Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt plans to challenge Mr. Irrelevant. But first, Hurtt admitted what has...
NBC Sports
How CMC, 49ers are preparing for Seahawks in wild-card game
Christian McCaffrey got a first-hand look at how the 49ers prepare for the NFL playoffs this week, ahead of their NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. McCaffrey has one playoff game under his belt with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, losing to...
Comments / 0