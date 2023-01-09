Read full article on original website
WTVM
American Red Cross opens shelters in GA for people impacted by storm
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - American Red Cross Disaster Volunteers open emergency shelters to help those impacted by the recent storms that swept through Georgia. The storms caused widespread damages, such as power outages, snapped power lines and home damage throughout the area. Volunteers with the organization will provide emergency essentials...
Power outages scattered across East Alabama and West Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The severe weather in the area has left many households without power. According to Georgia Power, there are about 1,700 customers without power in Harris County, Georgia. Earlier in Standing Rock, Alabama, the emergency manager reported a tornado at 2:24 p.m. central standard time. The tornado...
Alabama in desperate need of volunteer firefighters
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteer fire departments across the state of Alabama desperately need volunteer firefighters. In East Alabama, six volunteer fire departments are looking for more candidates to step up and help with emergencies around the community. “You’re asking people to volunteer to put their lives on the line...
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
Gov. Kemp confirms two deaths as a result of severe weather in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State leaders are pledging to support our communities. Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm. During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed a Georgia Department of Transportation employee and one child died. The child died in a neighborhood...
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Warmer ahead of Thursday’s storm risk
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Noticeably warmer through Thursday until a cold front sends some rain and storms our way. It’ll spell much colder air for Friday and Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday. After near 40 degree temperatures early this morning, we’ll see temperatures rise a good amount despite more clouds. A sprinkle or a light shower can’t be ruled out, but as a whole it’ll be dry. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 from Columbus to Auburn and points north while farther south, highs reach the low 70s.
ACTION DAY: Gusty winds and strong to severe storms move in quickly
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm and turning windy Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will bring a quick bout of storms, including the potential for some severe weather. It then turns much colder Friday and through most of the weekend. Be alert for changing weather conditions on this...
