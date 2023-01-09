ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVM

American Red Cross opens shelters in GA for people impacted by storm

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - American Red Cross Disaster Volunteers open emergency shelters to help those impacted by the recent storms that swept through Georgia. The storms caused widespread damages, such as power outages, snapped power lines and home damage throughout the area. Volunteers with the organization will provide emergency essentials...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Power outages scattered across East Alabama and West Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The severe weather in the area has left many households without power. According to Georgia Power, there are about 1,700 customers without power in Harris County, Georgia. Earlier in Standing Rock, Alabama, the emergency manager reported a tornado at 2:24 p.m. central standard time. The tornado...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Alabama in desperate need of volunteer firefighters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteer fire departments across the state of Alabama desperately need volunteer firefighters. In East Alabama, six volunteer fire departments are looking for more candidates to step up and help with emergencies around the community. “You’re asking people to volunteer to put their lives on the line...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Warmer ahead of Thursday’s storm risk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Noticeably warmer through Thursday until a cold front sends some rain and storms our way. It’ll spell much colder air for Friday and Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday. After near 40 degree temperatures early this morning, we’ll see temperatures rise a good amount despite more clouds. A sprinkle or a light shower can’t be ruled out, but as a whole it’ll be dry. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 from Columbus to Auburn and points north while farther south, highs reach the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, GA

