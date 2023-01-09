COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Noticeably warmer through Thursday until a cold front sends some rain and storms our way. It’ll spell much colder air for Friday and Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday. After near 40 degree temperatures early this morning, we’ll see temperatures rise a good amount despite more clouds. A sprinkle or a light shower can’t be ruled out, but as a whole it’ll be dry. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 from Columbus to Auburn and points north while farther south, highs reach the low 70s.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO