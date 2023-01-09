ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
TEXAS STATE
Science Focus

Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.

