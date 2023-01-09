Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs
Paleontologists have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur. Hold your horses. Scientists have confirmed that the mammal would not have been a human ancestor. Published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the findings point to a 120-million-year-old fossil of a small, feathered dinosaur...
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
This Flat Earther Boldly Claimed He Could Prove His Theory, And Then His Experiment Confirmed The Earth Is Round
How do you not believe your own eyes?
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Comments / 0