Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Chrissy Teigen gives birth, welcomes baby boy with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s rainbow baby has arrived. The “Chrissy’s Court” star gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, January 13 — officially making the Legend clan a party of five! The 12-time Grammy Award winner announced the exciting news hours after his son’s arrival at a private concert that night. The singer told the crowd he and Teigen welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he admitted to not getting “a lot of sleep,” Legend said he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital. “What a blessed day,” he added, according to attendees at the gig. Teigen, 37, and...
CBS News
Gwen Stefani faces criticism over 'I'm Japanese' comment in Allure magazine interview
Miami- Music star Gwen Stefani has been called out for comments made about her affinity to Japan during an interview with Allure magazine, while promoting her beauty brand GXVE. In the article published on Tuesday, Stefani, 53, spoke extensively about her Japanese influences, at one point telling writer Jesa Marie...
