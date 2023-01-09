Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s rainbow baby has arrived. The “Chrissy’s Court” star gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, January 13 — officially making the Legend clan a party of five! The 12-time Grammy Award winner announced the exciting news hours after his son’s arrival at a private concert that night. The singer told the crowd he and Teigen welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he admitted to not getting “a lot of sleep,” Legend said he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital. “What a blessed day,” he added, according to attendees at the gig. Teigen, 37, and...

58 MINUTES AGO