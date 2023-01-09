From the Darkroom: Nancy Brown's new life with computers

Nancy Brown had cabinets, shown here in this image from January 5, 1986, custom built into her dining room to accommodate her new computing lifestyle. Brown used her computer to track everything from automobile expenses to other elements of her family’s budget.

“With four drivers in the family,” Brown said, “I’m able to assign each vehicle a budget guideline for maintenance and gas. It has occurred that there is one vehicle that’s getting more than its share of maintenance dollars.”

Brown also had typing and math programs on the computer to help her children learn. The News-Leader noted that in Springfield in 1981, people who would have considered the computer age something for bearded, blue-jeaned geniuses who mumble about bytes and modems were becoming well-versed in software and floppy discs.

This image is presented in partnership between the Springfield-Greene County Library District and the Springfield News-Leader. Interesting images from the area's history will be featured weekly. For more historical images of Ozarks visit: thelibrary.org/fromthedarkroom.