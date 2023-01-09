Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
St. Charles Parish sheriff searching for 3 in connection with shooting
SAINT ROSE, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three people in connection with a shooting that happened in St. Rose. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Turtle Creek Lane in St. Rose on Thursday around 5:40 p.m. According to the sheriff, deputies...
WDSU
Potential for a Frost Freeze North of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana will remain chilly throughout the afternoon, today and Saturday. Tonight temperatures on the Northshore could experience frost freeze conditions, as morning lows drop to around 28-33° degrees. Pearl River, Hancock, and Harrison Counties in Mississippi, may be close behind at 30-35° degrees. Along the South Shore low temperatures may drop to 32 38° degrees. The New Orleans Metro Area may range from 38-41°, and farther to the south -- Houma and Belle Chasse 32-37°. Skies will be clear, therefore, no blanket of clouds to retain rising heat from the surface. Winds remain windy across the overnight hours from the north at 10-20 mph. Folks that are not protected from the cold elements need to seek shelter. It will feel much colder than the temperatures will read at that time. Saturday, conditions will be fairly similar. Local high temperatures will be from 53-57° degrees -- barely distinguishable in feel of comfort. Overnight lows will be 1-3° degrees warmer as winds become east-southeast and no longer guiding cold air from the north into Southeast Louisiana.
WDSU
Light freeze and frost
It's a weather impact morning. Light freeze forecast for the Northshore and South Mississippi. A light freeze is possible near Houma, but certainly frost is forecast Houma to Belle Chasse. Protect plants, pets and people. Lows in the Metro will mostly be in the upper 30s to near 40. Patchy frost possible, but not likely. Sunny Saturday. Highs mid 50s. Cold again Sunday morning. Lows low 30s to mid 40s. Warmer during the day Sunday. Highs mid 60s. Clouds begin to increase. Mostly cloudy Martin Luther King, Junior Day. Highs low to mid 70s. Isolated shower possible. Warmer Tuesday with some rain possible. Highs upper 70s. Rain chances go up for Wednesday with highs upper 70s. A little cooler Thursday.
WDSU
Low Threat of Severe Weather Around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Marginal risk for severe weather across Southeast Louisiana from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr, breaks it all down. During the mid-morning hours we had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Tangipahoa, and St. Tammany Parishes. In the late morning hours, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for Pearl River County. All were due in part to winds of 60 mph, and minor to near moderate rotation within a storm tracking over the Northshore. All =warnings in that regard expired this morning.
WDSU
Abita Springs shooting leaves one hurt, investigation underway
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — St. Tammany Parish Deputies said one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being shot in Abita Springs. Deputies did not specify what time but said it happened at the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36. According to deputies, Jacolby Howard, 20, is...
WDSU
Port of South Louisiana plans to buy Avondale Global Gateway
Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews, says they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host to purchase Avondale Global Gateway. Matthews says the purchase will allow the Port to be more competitive in traditional international trade and focus on the new frontier of renewable energy development.
WDSU
Weather impact morning
Light freeze and frost for some in the morning. Lows drop to near 30 on the Northshore. Wind will be light. Expect frost. Protect plants, pets and people. Lows South Mississippi low 30s. Protect plants, pets and people. Lows Houma to Belle Chasse low to mid 30s. Frost possible. Protect plants, pets and people. Lows Metro mid 30s to near 40. Sunny Saturday. Highs mid 50s. Lows low 30s to low 40s Sunday. Partly cloudy Sunday. Highs mid 60s. Increasing clouds Monday. Highs mid 70s. 20% rain. Warmer weather Tuesday and Wednesday with highs mid to upper 70s. 40% rain Wednesday. Windy.
WDSU
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent...
WDSU
A warm, rainy and windy Thursday
High pressure has moved east of Florida and is now bringing southerly winds, higher temperatures, higher humidity and partly to mostly cloudy skies to SELA and the southeastern United States. Most of SELA is under a marginal risk of severe weather due to the warm and humid conditions and the...
WDSU
Video: Ohio DUI suspect does backflip to try to prove sobriety
An Ohio man suspected of driving while intoxicated didn't "flip out" when police pulled him over, but he did do a backflip to try to prove he was sober. The whole traffic stop was caught on body camera. The video shows 27-year-old Tanner Watson telling a police officer from Broadway Heights that he'd had three or four beers.
WDSU
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat in St. John the Baptist Parish
A LaPlace man has been accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat on Tuesday. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish deputies, Christian Robinson, 25, has been accused of killing his aunt, Suzanne Robinson, 57. On Jan. 10, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Robinson's...
WDSU
A cloudy, warm and humid Wednesday
High pressure has moved east toward Florida and is now bringing southerly winds, higher temperatures, higher humidity and partly to mostly cloudy skies to SELA and the southeastern United States. The dry air is gone, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be cloudy, warm and humid days. The next cold...
WDSU
Much colder days ahead!
After such a mild last couple of weeks, and very warm days yesterday and today, much colder air will spill in heading into the weekend. A strong cold front brought scattered showers and storms to much of Southeast Louisiana in the morning hours and cleared out by the afternoon. But now we're set for some of the coldest days we've had since the Christmas Freeze.
Comments / 0