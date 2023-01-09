Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Truck driver killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Martin County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck driver was killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Martin County on Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 133, shutting down all southbound lanes. Martin County Fire Rescue said one truck rear-ended another...
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
cw34.com
Missing man from Lake Worth found
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing man out of Lake Worth has been found. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, William Diaz, 72, walked away from his home in Golf Colony Court on Jan. 12 around 8 a.m. On Jan. 13, officers with the Miami...
cw34.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
cw34.com
13-year-old boy shot in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Okeechobee County. On Jan. 11, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue went to NE 120th St in reference to a shooting at a residence. Deputies say the family loaded the...
cw34.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video of reckless drivers from other counties. Deputies say, these criminals are using a new and dangerous tactics to avoid law enforcement. Thieves use...
cw34.com
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man out of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 27-year-old man last seen on Jan. 9. Coast Guard crews said John Peters, 27, was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. near Waldo's Restaurant. Officials made the announcement on Thursday evening. Crews said...
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
cw34.com
Police confirm two murder victims were Palm Beach Central High School students
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the triple homicide in Palm Springs Wednesday night. Police have now confirmed two of those young men were students at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. They were shot to death during an incident, that police say might...
cw34.com
'We feel unsafe:' Neighbors remain concerned over triple deadly shooting in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — As Palm Springs police continue to review evidence and piece together what led up to the shooting that killed three young people Wednesday night, the mystery and gun violence is frustrating neighbors. Alberto Jordat expressed his concerns during a Palm Springs Village Hall Council...
cw34.com
Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
WPBF News 25
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism dead after found in canal behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A missing 6-year-old girl is dead after she was found in a canal near her home. Aleenah Fenelus, who had autism and was non-verbal, went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday from her home on Timberline Drive near West Palm Beach. Deep Dive: WPBF 25...
veronews.com
Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3
VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
cw34.com
Warming center opening in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Colder weather is expected this weekend. Okeechobee County is partnering with RiteLife to open a warming center this weekend. The center will open at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 14 at 202 NE 2nd Street Suite 5. Please bring your own bedding.
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars.
cw34.com
Body of missing girl with autism found in water near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a missing girl with autism came to a tragic ending. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it responded to reports of missing 6-year-old Aleenah Fenelus who was non-verbal with autism. She was last seen off Timberline Drive in unincorporated West Palm Beach.
Comments / 0