Port Saint Lucie, FL

cw34.com

Missing man from Lake Worth found

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing man out of Lake Worth has been found. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, William Diaz, 72, walked away from his home in Golf Colony Court on Jan. 12 around 8 a.m. On Jan. 13, officers with the Miami...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

13-year-old boy shot in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Okeechobee County. On Jan. 11, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue went to NE 120th St in reference to a shooting at a residence. Deputies say the family loaded the...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Coast Guard suspends search for missing man out of Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 27-year-old man last seen on Jan. 9. Coast Guard crews said John Peters, 27, was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. near Waldo's Restaurant. Officials made the announcement on Thursday evening. Crews said...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Warming center opening in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Colder weather is expected this weekend. Okeechobee County is partnering with RiteLife to open a warming center this weekend. The center will open at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 14 at 202 NE 2nd Street Suite 5. Please bring your own bedding.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Body of missing girl with autism found in water near home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a missing girl with autism came to a tragic ending. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it responded to reports of missing 6-year-old Aleenah Fenelus who was non-verbal with autism. She was last seen off Timberline Drive in unincorporated West Palm Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Community Policy