ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Pedestrian killed on U.S 1 near Ormond Beach

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnjCh_0k8Vfi3600

A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed while crossing U.S. 1 near Ormond Beach early Monday, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

The traffic accident occurred at 5:20 a.m. on U.S. 1 north of Interstate 95, troopers said.

A 60-year-old Daytona Beach driver was traveling north on U.S. 1 in his pickup when the man stepped into his path.

2 killed in Volusia CountySeparate weekend crashes kill 2 in Volusia County

Daytona dangerous for pedestriansMark Lane: Volusia and Flagler are the new leader ... in dangerous walks across the road

The victim, who was not in a crosswalk, was trying to cross U.S. 1 when he was struck.

the front of the pickup struck him, troopers said.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash. The Daytona Beach driver was not injured and remained at the scene of the accident, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The City of Palm Coast Evaluates Neighborhood Traffic Safety

Palm Coast – Traffic safety is an important concern for any community, and the City of Palm Coast is taking steps to ensure that residents can feel safe and secure while driving, walking, or biking in their neighborhoods. From working with law enforcement to enforce traffic laws, to maintaining the continuous street lighting program, to researching traffic-calming measures such as speed bumps and speed limit radar signs, the City is dedicated to reducing the risk of accidents and injuries on its roads.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed

DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
floridaescape.com

Discover What’s New In Daytona Beach

Are you heading over to Daytona Beach soon? Consider it the ideal destination for a weeklong vacation with family or a weekend retreat with friends for the vast array of sites to see and things to do. If you have travel plans soon, it may be time to get to know what’s new to make the most out of your stay.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy