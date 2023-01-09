ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Where to go on holiday this year: 23 great travel ideas for 2023

1 Fuseta, Portugal Holiday peace in eastern Algarve. If you’re longing for a desert island, head to Fuseta, an almost empty spit of white sand in a turquoise sea that could be in the Indian Ocean (just a little more bracing). This is a relatively unspoilt fishing town about 12 miles east of Faro. It’s small and in summer has wonderful open-air restaurants grilling fish by the harbour. A locals’ favourite is Casa Corvo, where it’s hard to spend more than €18 for straight-from-the-sea dourada (sea bream) on the charcoal grill. Get to the mercado municipal early enough and you may see fishermen unloading their boats.
