Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal.
According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer.
Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, No Insurance-Driver, and Speeding 10-19 Over the Limit.
PPD said his total bond amount was $26,000
