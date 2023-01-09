Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, No Insurance-Driver, and Speeding 10-19 Over the Limit.

PPD said his total bond amount was $26,000

