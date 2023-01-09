Read full article on original website
Western Michigan Transfer Sean Tyler Flips Commitment to Minnesota
After further review, back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Sean Tyler won’t be at Oklahoma State next season. Tyler, a Western Michigan transfer, announced via Twitter on Friday that instead of attending OSU for his final season of college football, he will transfer to Minnesota. Tyler initially committed to OSU on Dec. 12 after taking a visit to Stillwater.
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Baylor
Record 9-7 14-2 Points Per Game 69.3 81. Series History (OSU leads 57-34)
Looking at Konner Doucet’s Performance This Season
Konner Doucet came into his new starting role as the Oklahoma State heavyweight with much curiosity from fans. A new starter in the lineup, Doucet took over after Luke Surber descended back to 197. By most outlets, he was unranked during the preseason or just inside the top 33. He’s somewhat quietly outperforming those expectations.
Daily Bullets (Jan. 13): Cowboy Defensive Coordinator Steps Away, Poke Named Freshman All-American
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Derek Mason surprisingly resigned yesterday as the OSU defensive coordinator – here are a few names of candidates who could replace him (and a few more) • Kendall Daniels was named a...
Kendal Daniels Named Freshman All-American
For the second straight season, the Cowboys had a Freshman All-American defender. Kendal Daniels, already named the Big 12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year, was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-America team Thursday. A 6-foot-4, 205-pound redshirt freshman out of Beggs, Daniels had 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble for the Cowboys in 2022.
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU
Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
Eric Dailey Talks Oklahoma State Commitment: ‘We’re Going to Have a Good Time in Stillwater’
Oklahoma State landed a big fish on Wednesday when four-star 2023 forward Eric Dailey committed to the Cowboys over Memphis and going the pro route. The ceremony was streamed on YouTube by 247Sports and included a quick interview following Dailey and his parents unveiling their OSU garb. Dailey credited relationships...
Cowgirls Top No. 18 Baylor, Advance to 2-2 in Big 12 Play
After starting her Big 12 tenure 0-2, Jacie Hoyt is back to .500 after a pair of wins against teams from the Lone Star State. Oklahoma State topped No. 18 Baylor 70-65 on Wednesday night in Waco. It marks the first time the Cowgirls have beaten the Bears since 2015, and it’s the first time OSU has won in Waco since 2008. It bumps the Cowgirls to 12-4 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Should OSU beat TCU on Saturday, the Cowgirls could find themselves in the Top 25 for the first time since 2018.
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
College Football Hall of Famer Tim Tebow coming to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tim Tebow is coming to Tulsa as guest speaker at the Salvation Army’s 30th Annual William Booth Society Gala. The gala will be an event celebrating The Salvation Army’s, and those who have supported the organization’s, continual efforts to “do the most good,” within the last 30 years.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
AG Drummond to take on prosecution of EPIC founders
Just one day after being sworn into office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to take over a massive case.
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
