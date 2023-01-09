ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Common Council member Lori Hamann running for re-election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Lori Hamann announced Wednesday that she will run for re-election for South Bend Common Council At-Large. Hamann acknowledged achievements during her time on the council, such as increasing the minimum wage for city employees and passing the Community Police Review Board Ordinance. In the future, Hamann...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth Public Library getting major facelift

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - The Plymouth Public Library is getting a facelift and undergoing significant interior renovations in 2023. Renovations are expected to update the space and open it up more. New features include shelving and an updated checkout counter. Current renovations are just the first step in future improvements to...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Now Hiring Michiana: Transpo in need of drivers amidst staffing shortage

Over the past several months, Transpo has faced a staffing shortage, contributing to less bus services across Michiana. And that’s left many riders to adjust their ride. “I’ve been riding these buses for 25-26 years," said Transpo rider Blackie Fincher. “Well when they had the shortage of drivers, you had to walk maybe a mile or two.”
MICHIANA, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Local developer facing potential lawsuit after unfinished grocery store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local developer is not only facing backlash over his latest project at 300 E. Lasalle, but now a potential lawsuit. In a Saint Joe County Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday morning, the council authorized the city attorney to begin the steps of filing a lawsuit in order for the city to get its money back, in the total of $7.5 million.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

