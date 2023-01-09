Read full article on original website
Common Council member Lori Hamann running for re-election
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Lori Hamann announced Wednesday that she will run for re-election for South Bend Common Council At-Large. Hamann acknowledged achievements during her time on the council, such as increasing the minimum wage for city employees and passing the Community Police Review Board Ordinance. In the future, Hamann...
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
Groundbreaking for Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center to be held January 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --This Sunday, the ceremony for the groundbreaking new South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center. The ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. at the current Martin Luther King Community Center, and everyone is invited. Construction of the Dream Center is scheduled to begin at the end of...
Plymouth Public Library getting major facelift
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - The Plymouth Public Library is getting a facelift and undergoing significant interior renovations in 2023. Renovations are expected to update the space and open it up more. New features include shelving and an updated checkout counter. Current renovations are just the first step in future improvements to...
Behind the Scenes Tour of Oliver Mansion offered by History Museum in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --On Saturday, February 11 at 4:00 p.m., an 1897 Mansion and Electricity is a specialty tour of Oliver Mansion. Conducted by Deputy Executive Director, Kristie Erickson, visitors can learn about the project to upgrade the electricity in the 38-room Copshaholm, on the behind-the-scenes tours. During visits to...
Benton Harbor non-profit raising money for indoor sports facility during open house January 16
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Harbor Impact Foundation is dedicated to "changing lives through sports" and on Monday, the community is invited to join its efforts during the Renaissance Athletic Club's 2023 Open House and Fundraiser. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance...
Now Hiring Michiana: Transpo in need of drivers amidst staffing shortage
Over the past several months, Transpo has faced a staffing shortage, contributing to less bus services across Michiana. And that’s left many riders to adjust their ride. “I’ve been riding these buses for 25-26 years," said Transpo rider Blackie Fincher. “Well when they had the shortage of drivers, you had to walk maybe a mile or two.”
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
Elkhart County Historical Museum to outline the long-lasting impact of the Railroad Machine Shop
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --The program History Detective: Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Machine Shop, will be presented by the Elkhart County Historical Museum, on two different occasions. Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. is when the in-person presentation will take place, and Friday, January 20 at 1:00 p.m. will be...
Knox High School opens brand new Career Center for Starke and Marshall County students
KNOX, Ind. -- Knox Community Schools opened its brand-new Career Center right on the high school's campus on January 4th of this year. The facility is the first of its kind in the area and hosts students from Knox Community Schools, Oregon Davis School Corporation, Culver Community Schools and North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation.
Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
Local developer facing potential lawsuit after unfinished grocery store
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local developer is not only facing backlash over his latest project at 300 E. Lasalle, but now a potential lawsuit. In a Saint Joe County Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday morning, the council authorized the city attorney to begin the steps of filing a lawsuit in order for the city to get its money back, in the total of $7.5 million.
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting on West Marion Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of a man on West Marion Street in January 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. On Friday, a jury found 21-year-old Quincy Lunford of South Bend guilty for his...
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
South Bend man sentenced to 15 years for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shaquille Delaney, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Between summer of 2021 and...
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
